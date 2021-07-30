Baldwin Brothers Inc Buys Marriott International Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Amgen Inc, McCormick Inc, TJX Inc

New Purchases: BTX, OGN, RWL, EEMX, FERG, CGNX, TYG, TEVA, FDD, EFAX, BIV, HIMS, 6S3, ACV, ABB, PCT, VMEO, BIP, OTLY, KURE, NUBD, TCOM, BFTR, BFLY, WFH, VYM, VOO, VLUE, SOFI, SOFI, VIOV, TOKE, ARKF, ARKQ, AVUV, IVLU, THCX, SPEM, SPDW, FEZ, FNDC, JHMD, JCPB, RDS.B, BP, BNS, BA, LUMN, CSCO, CAG, EW, FCX, HL, MNR, SNY, TFX, TUP, BLDE, WFCF, SVM, EPAM, WFT, CRON, LW, AMAL, BIPC, RNLX, RMO, RBLX, VIRX, COIN,

BTX, OGN, RWL, EEMX, FERG, CGNX, TYG, TEVA, FDD, EFAX, BIV, HIMS, 6S3, ACV, ABB, PCT, VMEO, BIP, OTLY, KURE, NUBD, TCOM, BFTR, BFLY, WFH, VYM, VOO, VLUE, SOFI, SOFI, VIOV, TOKE, ARKF, ARKQ, AVUV, IVLU, THCX, SPEM, SPDW, FEZ, FNDC, JHMD, JCPB, RDS.B, BP, BNS, BA, LUMN, CSCO, CAG, EW, FCX, HL, MNR, SNY, TFX, TUP, BLDE, WFCF, SVM, EPAM, WFT, CRON, LW, AMAL, BIPC, RNLX, RMO, RBLX, VIRX, COIN, Added Positions: MAR, EXP, JPM, TIP, CVX, TGT, CMCSA, GLD, WISH, MSFT, NEE, V, PNC, WM, ZTS, ACN, EL, REGN, IGIB, GSBD, ADBE, ICE, IJS, SKLZ, IJT, IWM, MDY, IJR, PINS, SKM, UPST, ABT, IX, XOM, MSI, BMY, CAT, ERIC, CCI, TEAM, CRSP, DOW, CTVA, FVRR, LMND, EXAS, ETN, DD, CMI, HYG, LOB, C, IEP, QQQ, QUAL, SLV, T, VBR, VUG, XLF, ING, QCOM, RDS.A, OKE, TROW, TSM, NKE, UL, UNH, WY, ET, DAL, LULU, RACE, AVGO, PHYS, HD, CARA, CGC, OGI, SEDG, GIS, ETSY, CC, PG,

AMGN, MKC, ECL, PEP, BX, VZ, TJX, LDOS, SBUX, MSCI, PYPL, MXIM, IAU, HUM, DHR, COST, FRC, IDXX, MDT, XYL, VEA, BABA, GBIL, IVV, ASML, HON, BK, EMR, AJG, MTD, BAC, XAIR, SYY, LIN, GOOG, URI, DXJ, BRK.B, EWJ, MA, GRMN, LMT, KLAC, ITW, A, INFN, YNDX, BRKL, BXP, CHD, FND, ALC, DNMR, EFG, ITUB, IEMG, IVE, SUSA, MMM, ED, HAE, HMN, HDB, GSK, SPGI, LLY, MUFG, VTRS, NVS, NVO, AWK, PHG, O, SAP, SNN, COP, KO, HMC, SHG, CHKP, CP, Sold Out: PAGS, NOK, TLK, FDX, HXL, JWN, PLL, PRSP, A0B0, STPK, PDBC, SDS,

Investment company Baldwin Brothers Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Marriott International Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Chevron Corp, ContextLogic Inc, sells Amgen Inc, McCormick Inc, TJX Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldwin Brothers Inc. As of 2021Q2, Baldwin Brothers Inc owns 661 stocks with a total value of $915 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,999 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,102 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,276 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,909 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 281,704 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13%

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $11.815600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.458000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $83.16, with an estimated average price of $80.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 8000.92%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $145.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 144.27%. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.388000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 94.95%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 41,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 844.64%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 7096.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 91,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 357.64%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. The sale prices were between $21.67 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $78.16, with an estimated average price of $67.82.