Baldwin Brothers Inc Buys Marriott International Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Amgen Inc, McCormick Inc, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: BTX, OGN, RWL, EEMX, FERG, CGNX, TYG, TEVA, FDD, EFAX, BIV, HIMS, 6S3, ACV, ABB, PCT, VMEO, BIP, OTLY, KURE, NUBD, TCOM, BFTR, BFLY, WFH, VYM, VOO, VLUE, SOFI, SOFI, VIOV, TOKE, ARKF, ARKQ, AVUV, IVLU, THCX, SPEM, SPDW, FEZ, FNDC, JHMD, JCPB, RDS.B, BP, BNS, BA, LUMN, CSCO, CAG, EW, FCX, HL, MNR, SNY, TFX, TUP, BLDE, WFCF, SVM, EPAM, WFT, CRON, LW, AMAL, BIPC, RNLX, RMO, RBLX, VIRX, COIN,
- Added Positions: MAR, EXP, JPM, TIP, CVX, TGT, CMCSA, GLD, WISH, MSFT, NEE, V, PNC, WM, ZTS, ACN, EL, REGN, IGIB, GSBD, ADBE, ICE, IJS, SKLZ, IJT, IWM, MDY, IJR, PINS, SKM, UPST, ABT, IX, XOM, MSI, BMY, CAT, ERIC, CCI, TEAM, CRSP, DOW, CTVA, FVRR, LMND, EXAS, ETN, DD, CMI, HYG, LOB, C, IEP, QQQ, QUAL, SLV, T, VBR, VUG, XLF, ING, QCOM, RDS.A, OKE, TROW, TSM, NKE, UL, UNH, WY, ET, DAL, LULU, RACE, AVGO, PHYS, HD, CARA, CGC, OGI, SEDG, GIS, ETSY, CC, PG,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, MKC, ECL, PEP, BX, VZ, TJX, LDOS, SBUX, MSCI, PYPL, MXIM, IAU, HUM, DHR, COST, FRC, IDXX, MDT, XYL, VEA, BABA, GBIL, IVV, ASML, HON, BK, EMR, AJG, MTD, BAC, XAIR, SYY, LIN, GOOG, URI, DXJ, BRK.B, EWJ, MA, GRMN, LMT, KLAC, ITW, A, INFN, YNDX, BRKL, BXP, CHD, FND, ALC, DNMR, EFG, ITUB, IEMG, IVE, SUSA, MMM, ED, HAE, HMN, HDB, GSK, SPGI, LLY, MUFG, VTRS, NVS, NVO, AWK, PHG, O, SAP, SNN, COP, KO, HMC, SHG, CHKP, CP,
- Sold Out: PAGS, NOK, TLK, FDX, HXL, JWN, PLL, PRSP, A0B0, STPK, PDBC, SDS,
For the details of BALDWIN BROTHERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baldwin+brothers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BALDWIN BROTHERS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,999 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,102 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,276 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,909 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 281,704 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13%
Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $11.815600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)
Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.458000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr (EEMX)
Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $83.16, with an estimated average price of $80.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 8000.92%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $145.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 144.27%. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.388000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 94.95%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 41,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 844.64%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 7096.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 91,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 357.64%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11.Sold Out: PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (TLK)
Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. The sale prices were between $21.67 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $23.13.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.Sold Out: Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL)
Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $78.16, with an estimated average price of $67.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of BALDWIN BROTHERS INC. Also check out:
1. BALDWIN BROTHERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BALDWIN BROTHERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BALDWIN BROTHERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BALDWIN BROTHERS INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment