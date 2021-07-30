Logo
Carderock Capital Management Inc Buys Generac Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Balchem Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Comcast Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Carderock Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Generac Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Balchem Corp, Lam Research Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Comcast Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carderock Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Carderock Capital Management Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carderock+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,357 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 118,356 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 43,079 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,974 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 18,905 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $418.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Balchem Corp (BCPC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Balchem Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $133.92, with an estimated average price of $128.65. The stock is now traded at around $134.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $619.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 35.76%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $600.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 300.45%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 456.25%. The purchase prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82. The stock is now traded at around $395.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 189.86%. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 119.63%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $176.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
