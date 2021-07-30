Carderock Capital Management Inc Buys Generac Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Balchem Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: GNRC, PYPL, BCPC, LRCX, AKAM, LOGI, CDMO, ATRS, 6CL0,

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Generac Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Balchem Corp, Lam Research Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Comcast Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carderock Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Carderock Capital Management Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,357 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 118,356 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 43,079 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,974 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 18,905 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $418.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Balchem Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $133.92, with an estimated average price of $128.65. The stock is now traded at around $134.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $619.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 35.76%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $600.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 300.45%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 456.25%. The purchase prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82. The stock is now traded at around $395.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 189.86%. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 119.63%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $176.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.