TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC Buys Starbucks Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Lennar Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: SBUX, JNJ, KO, BMY, OTIS, ORLY, PNC, HCA, GPC, TTC, MAS, IT, CDW, IPG, WSM, ALLE, OMC, MOH, HSY,
- Added Positions: TEAM, DFS, MTD, ADSK, ULTA, CLR, TJX, UPS, WWE, TNET, MSFT, LII, PII, GOOGL, CHE, TPX, MANH, AM, GWW, YETI, FICO, MMM, IRM, EXP, AVGO, CLX,
- Reduced Positions: HPQ, CDNS, KEYS, CSCO, AAPL, COST, WMT, LPX, WDAY, FHN, JPM, GS, ODFL, MS, ACN, MCO, AMGN, IBM, SPGI, EL, MA, LOW, UNH, AMT, MCK, HD, PGR, NOW, PANW, BRK.B, ABBV, ETSY, CL, HAL, AN, NVDA, ITW, VZ, SHW, PG, ADBE, CTSH, KLAC, TROW, MTCH, AON, ROST, XLNX, RMD, USB, TXN, VRTX, VMW, PH, PM, ALXN, MXIM, FTNT, JKHY, AZO, TT, SYF, EA, CRWD, ZM, WAT, EPAM, ZBRA, JAZZ, MSCI, TTWO, CAH, NOV, MKTX, F, TGT, INTU, REGI, AMED, BC, TMX, GLPI, DECK, FDS, GIS, LPLA, MCHP, MSI, RHI, WU, ROL, SIVB, SIRI, AMCX, VEEV, BBY, FLWS,
- Sold Out: AMZN, LEN, FLT, URI, YUMC, LDOS, ORCL, HUM, PYPL, DOW, INTC, ZTS, MNST, KMB, ADP, MAR, UNP, SWK, CTXS, ENPH, NKE, BAH, SYY, LULU, MIK, PFPT, APPS, DRNA, PTON,
These are the top 5 holdings of TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,340 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,678 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 23,281 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,277 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 10,248 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.9%
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 18,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 10,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 31,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 24,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 18,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $600.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 243.43%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $331.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 114.42%. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $124.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 87.23%. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1481.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $317.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 92.25%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $338.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6.Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48.
