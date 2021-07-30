Logo
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC Buys Starbucks Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Lennar Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otis Worldwide Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Lennar Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, United Rentals Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trimtabs+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,340 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,678 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 23,281 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,277 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 10,248 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.9%
New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 18,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 10,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 31,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 24,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 18,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $600.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 243.43%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $331.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 114.42%. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $124.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 87.23%. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1481.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $317.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 92.25%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $338.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6.

Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
