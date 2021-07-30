Logo
GlobeX Data to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on Aug 4th, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(

FRA:GDT, Financial) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it is presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 4 th, 2021 at 11:00am EST.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on August 4th,2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Alain Ghiai, in real time.

Alain Ghiai will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Alain Ghiai will do his best to get through as many of them as possible. GlobeX Data Ltd. will be presenting on August 4th, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released: GlobeX Data Emerging Growth Conference Registration

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: 'We are very happy to be invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference and introduce GlobeX Data and our brand Sekur. The Company is now launching in the USA and we want everyone to know that we exist, and that privacy has finally arrived for all people and businesses looking at having private, secure and data mining free communications. Privacy and Security has become a very hot topic and a big problematic as consumers and businesses' data are being mined constantly, violating people's privacy and security and risking the theft of intellectual property of businesses in the USA. We look forward to introduce Sekur, and its many unique benefits, such as Swiss hosted data privacy and security, and the right for consumers and businesses not to have their data mined by third party service providers. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech," we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer and secure email and secure video conferencing, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. As we move forward, and our brand becomes synonymous with data privacy over the coming months and years, we look forward to offer true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans."

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions are be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management

GLOBEX DATA LTD.
Alain Ghiai
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1.416.644.8690
[email protected]

For more information, please visit us at https://globexdata.com.
For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ('forward-looking statements'). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'achieve', 'could', 'believe', 'plan', 'intend', 'objective', 'continuous', 'ongoing', 'estimate', 'outlook', 'expect', 'project' and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657735/GlobeX-Data-to-Present-at-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-Aug-4th-2021

