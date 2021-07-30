FB Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on August 23, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2021.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the board of directors’ decision to pay our 14th consecutive quarterly dividend. We remain committed to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the company’s earnings to shareholders through cash dividends.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.9 billion in total assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005032/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership