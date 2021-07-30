Logo
Troika Media Group Launches NFT 360TM, a Mobile App to Help Users Master Crypto-Currency and NFTs

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles, CA , July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Troika Media Group, Inc. ( TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its digital assets subsidiary, Troika IO, has launched its first native mobile app on iOS this week called NFT 360TM. The app will serve as a resource to inform users about cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other emerging digital assets in the cryptoverse, as well as how Troika IO can help position brands and create new revenue streams.To view and download the app, please visit the following link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nft-360/id1577312253

“The first step of any crypto transformation we perform with clients is always education,” said Kyle Hill, Head of Digital Assets at Troika. “NFT 360™ is the first of many resources and apps in the pipeline that will help introduce global brands to cryptocurrency and NFTs.”

Troika’s launch in the App Store represents the continued pursuit of providing the most effective products and services that drive value to brands in media, sports, entertainment and cryptocurrencies. By acting as a resource for companies seeking to drive increased business value, Troika intends to be the go-to expert on all things crypto and NFT for its clients. Troika plans to release a native Android version of the app in the near future, as well as a mobile app for their NFT exchange, Redeeem.

About Troika IO:Troika IOis a global media, entertainment and brand consultancy platform that offers crypto products and services for global brands using cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets.

About TMG: Troika Media Group Inc is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visitwww.thetmgrp.com

On May 21, 2021, TMG acquired, through a subsidiary Redeeem Acquisition Corp, now Troika IO, the non-custodial peer-to-peer exchange Redeeem which allows users to buy, sell, and trade digital goods for bitcoin. Redeeem’s fintech platform will help TMG companies empower brands using digital assets while positioning Troika as thought leaders in the institutional crypto space.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

For Troika IO

Kyle Hill

[email protected]


For Troika Media Group

Kevin Aratari

[email protected]


Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

[email protected]

