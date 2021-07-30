Boise Cascade Announces Promotion of Tom Hoffmann

Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) today announced the promotion of Tom Hoffmann to senior vice president. He currently leads the purchasing activities for the Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division.

Mr. Hoffmann began his 40-year career with Boise Cascade as a sales trainee at the Company’s Salt Lake City BMD branch following his 1981 graduation from the University of Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. He steadily advanced through various lumber sales and product management roles. Mr. Hoffmann moved to the Denver location in 1987 and eventually was named its branch manager. He relocated to Idaho to Boise Cascade’s headquarters as the Pacific Region manager, followed by division operations manager, and a promotion to vice president of operations in 2016.

Mr. Hoffmann is active with the North American Wholesale Lumber Association (NAWLA).

“Tom is a veteran leader in our Company and our industry,” said CEO Nate Jorgensen. “His

dedication to operational excellence, unwavering commitment to safety, and focus on living our Values has led to strong relationships with our associates, customers, and suppliers. We are pleased to recognize his excellent work with this promotion.”

About Boise Cascade:

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.

