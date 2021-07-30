Arizona Bank & Trust Launches New Home Improvement Loan for Low- to Moderate-Income Consumers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arizona Bank & Trust Launches New Home Improvement Loan for Low- to Moderate-Income Consumers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Arizona Bank & Trust continues to support the community with affordable, low rate consumer loans as some national banks pull back on consumer lending

PHOENIX, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Bank & Trust, powered by HTLF (Heartland Financial USA, Inc. – HTLF), introduced its new Home Improvement Loan for Low- to Moderate-Income consumer borrowers. The new loan product is structured to help low- to moderate-income borrowers access much needed credit.

“We’re proud to launch this new loan product to help the communities we serve,” said Bill Callahan, President and CEO at Arizona Bank & Trust. “Arizona Bank & Trust is dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers by providing access to credit. The new Home Improvement loan will provide credit for those who need it most.”

The new Home Improvement Loan is secured by the borrower’s primary residence. The loan is a 60-month term for loan amounts of $5,001-$14,999.

This new product is part of a broader initiative at Arizona Bank & Trust and HTLF to help consumers in need of credit. The Forbes Best Bank has significantly increased consumer lending in 2021:

  • Created a new, popular Buy Local loan that provides credit up to $5,000 for unexpected expenses or to finish your next project while shopping local to support your favorite small businesses.
  • Launched a new HELOC promotion in January 2021.
  • Launched a new special on Home Equity Installment Loans in January 2021.

Arizona Bank & Trust’s decision to increase consumer lending comes at a time when some larger, national “trillionaire banks” have announced they are discontinuing their lending, including no longer offering HELOCs to new loan applicants or discontinuing their personal line of credit lending.

“HTLF is a consortium of community banks in 12 states. We have the size and strength of a larger regional bank but operate with local leadership and decision making. That allows us to offer products and services that our customers and communities need,” said Kevin Karrels, EVP, Head of Retail Banking.

About Arizona Bank & Trust
Arizona Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a state chartered bank with more than $1.7 billion in assets and offices in Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Arizona Bank & Trust provides an array of products and services to fulfill the financial needs of individuals and businesses, specializing in business lending and deposit services, and provides a wide variety of personal credit and deposit services along with complete electronic banking programs. Visit www.arizbank.com for more information. Arizona Bank & Trust is a Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About HTLF
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $18.37 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Arizona, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Arizona. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

CONTACT:
Patrisha Gonzalez
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI5MDA5NyM0MzIzODU4IzUwMDA4MTc5Nw==
9be1a91d-f22f-4ae7-982d-da281f733370

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment