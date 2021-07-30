Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (

AIM:AEXG, Financial)(TSXV:AEX, Financial), announces that on July 27, 2021 it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of AEX, is Managing Director, acquired a total of 104,800 common shares of no par value in the Company for an average price of $0.54. This brings Livermore Partners LLC's total holding to 11,700,610 shares, 6.607% of the capital in the Company.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAEX Gold Inc
b)LEI:213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc.

ISIN: CA00108V1022

b)Nature of the transaction:Purchase of common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc
c)Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.54

104,800

d)

Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume:
  • Price:

104,800

$0.54

e)Date of the transaction(s):July 27th, 2021
f)Place of the transactionXTSX

Enquiries:

AEX Gold Inc.
Eddie Wyvill, Investors Relations+44 7713 126727
[email protected]
Eldur Olafsson, Director and CEO+354 665 2003
[email protected]
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
Camarco (Financial PR)+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Gordon Poole
Nick Hennis

Further Information:

About AEX

AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold assets covering 3870 km2, the largest portfolio of gold assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information prior to its release, as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: AEX Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657756/Notification-of-Transactions-of-DirectorsPersons-Discharging-Managerial-Responsibilities-PDMRs

img.ashx?id=657756

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment