EV Biologics NFT Dividend Warrant Date

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp., OTC PINK:YECO, today confirmed for share holders its NFT Warrant Dividend shareholders-of-record date.

YECO's shareholders-of-record on July 30, 2021 will receive the Warrant. The Company advises shareholders to be certain to hold their shares for at least several days thereafter to ensure their name is on the DTC list. Shareholders possessing less than 100 shares will not be eligible for this special dividend.

The Company advises shareholders to call their broker or directly to FINRA if they don't receive their NFT Warrant by mid-August. (FINRA Hotline Tel 301-590-6500)

The Company will distribute one (1) Warrant for every 100 shares of YECO common stock held. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one (1) NFT worth $300. Shareholders will have 90-days (October 28, 2021) to exercise their Warrants to receive their NFTs.

The Company received a Fairness Opinion from a valuation firm supporting the $300 price paid for the NFT from MS Token. EV hopes to release a preliminary image of the NFT soon.

EV Biologics intends to apply to up-list to OTCQX before the end of 2021.

About MS Token LLC

With a treasure trove of exclusive content to draw upon, MS Token, the owner of the Millennium Sapphire has put together a team of industry leaders to create a powerful NFT production studio leveraging off of content carved on the Sapphire. 134 scenes, representing the high points in human civilization over the past 5,000 years are carved on the Millennium Sapphire. These carvings form the inspiration of MS Token's NFT productions.

The Millennium Sapphire is widely considered an icon in world of art and gems. It was designated the World's Largest Carved Sapphire by Guinness World Records in 2001 and is one of the most documented gemstones of modern times. Since its discovery in Madagascar in 1995, this remarkable blue gem has appeared on CNN, BBC, NBC, FOX and numerous other television networks around the world. It has been written about in virtually every major newspaper and has been the subject of articles published in dozens of magazines, such as Forbes, WSJ and others. The MS was showcased at an Academy Awards event in 2002, also in Seattle in 2004 as part of the festivities surrounding the launch of Princess Cruises' newest ship, The Sapphire Princess. www.millenniumsapphire.com

MS Token pursues a strategy of partnering with leading digital artists and studios to develop unique NFTs. This strategy allows us to have an ongoing flow of fresh content based on the original carvings on the Sapphire. From carvings of some of history's most famous people to landmarks such as the Pyramids and the historic Sputnik launch on the Millennium Sapphire will all be developed into NFTs over time. Our studio photographer has just completed an elaborate photo shoot in the depths of a bank vault, in a secret location. The content produced, will form the basis of the collaborations with world famous digital artists and their interpretations via NFT animations to bring these pieces to life.

www.mstoken.art

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on developing and enhancing the intrinsic therapeutic activity of mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) secreted factors, as well as targeted delivery of bioactive molecules using engineered exosomes. The company is working to optimize cell lines for production of native bioactive nanoparticles and to establish an exosome engineering platform to enhance specific therapeutic activity. Initially, these novel regenerative products will be produced for preclinical research on a number of clinical indications. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in these bioengineered products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

YECO has 7.22 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,016,375 shares.

Contact:

Dennis Burns
Investor Relations
Tel(567)237-4132
[email protected]

For more information on EV Biologics please visit: www.evbiologics.com.

SOURCE: EV Biologics Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657753/EV-Biologics-NFT-Dividend-Warrant-Date

img.ashx?id=657753

