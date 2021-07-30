Logo
Cinedigm Launches Three of the Company's Most Popular Channels on SLING TV

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that three of their most popular channels are now available on SLING TV. Cinedigm's launch includes family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.
CINEDIGM-LOGO073021.jpg

Cinedigm's abundance of diverse channels has become a go-to for fans. The following channels will be made available on SLING TV:

  • Docurama: a one-of-a-kind streaming service dedicated to bringing audiences acclaimed, cutting-edge documentaries. Popular titles include Anthony Bourdain: A Cook's Tour, Beatles: How The Beatles Changed The World, and Kobe: The Life of A Legend.
  • Dove Channel: a top source for family-friendly content, feature films and television titles suitable for all audiences. Featuring comedy classics like The Little Rascals, young adult series H20: Just Add Water and Dance Academy and faith favorites like The Ultimate Gift, the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family to enjoy.
  • CONtv: carries a diverse range of film and television essentials focusing on action/thriller, horror, anime and sci-fi/fantasy genres. From films featuring superstars like Milo Gibson and Peter Facinelli (Gangster Land) to anime classics like Yu-Gi-Oh!, the channel is packed with content for pop culture fans to enjoy.

As a leading streaming service, SLING TV instantly delivers live and on-demand television to compatible internet-connected devices. SLING TV offers the most popular live news, sports entertainment and kids programming, available through monthly subscriptions starting at $35 per month. And through its genre-based "Extras," SLING TV customers are empowered to pick their personal channel lineup.

"Since its inception, SLING TV has been at the forefront of live TV streaming," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "Working with SLING TV not only allows us to reach a diverse, new audience, but it gives us a partner with the same forward-thinking drive. We can't wait to show these new customers the amazing networks Cinedigm has to offer."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

For more information, visit sling.com.

###

About Cinedigm:
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:
DKC Public Relations
[email protected]

High Touch Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657721/Cinedigm-Launches-Three-of-the-Companys-Most-Popular-Channels-on-SLING-TV

img.ashx?id=657721

