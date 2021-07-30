Logo
Travelzoo® in Germany Receives Highest Consumer Rating

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BERLIN, July 30, 2021

BERLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has received the highest rating from consumers in the category of online travel deals in a national survey in Germany commissioned by BILD Zeitung, the country's largest newspaper.

travelzoo_Logo.jpg

Consumers ranked 2,995 brands. More than 850,000 votes were tallied. Travelzoo received the highest score in the category of online travel deals and was named the #1 brand that is most liked and trusted by consumers. The national consumer survey was conducted by well-known research institute ServiceValue.

Christian Smart, General Manager of Travelzoo in Germany, said: "We are happy to see that consumers love Travelzoo so much. Our global team works tirelessly to provide our precious members with irresistible offers."

Become a Travelzoo member today! Visit travelzoo.com.

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo, Top 20, and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Regina Schneider – Munich
+49 89 125 017 016
[email protected]

Cat JordanLondon
+44 7776 781525
[email protected]

Gabe SaglieNew York
+1 805 453 1209
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY60344&sd=2021-07-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-in-germany-receives-highest-consumer-rating-301345257.html

SOURCE Travelzoo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY60344&Transmission_Id=202107301125PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY60344&DateId=20210730
