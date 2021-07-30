Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants for Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI).

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 /

About Alset EHome International Inc.

Alset EHome International Inc. is principally engaged in developing, selling, managing, and leasing residential properties in the United States, and may expand from residential properties to other property types. Currently, its two flagship developments are Alset at Black Oak situated in Magnolia, Texas, north of Houston and Ballenger Run situated in Frederick County, Maryland USA. Together with partners including NVR, Inc. and Rausch Coleman Homes, over 750 homes have already been delivered at these two projects.

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email [email protected] or call (212) 813-1010

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/657778/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-32-Million-Follow-On-Offering-of-Common-Stock-and-Pre-Funded-Warrants-for-Alset-EHome-International-Inc-NASDAQ-AEI



