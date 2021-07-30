Preferred Commerce Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Preferred Commerce Appoints Health Care Industry Executive Mark Centolella as Chief Operating Officer

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM) announced today that Mark Centolella has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, bringing another seasoned leader to the Company's Management Team.

Mark Centolella has a record of success with nearly 30 years in the ever-evolving healthcare industry. As Chief Operating Officer, he will direct the Company's roll-out of Elev8 products, operations and sales.

Before joining the Preferred Commerce team, he was Division Vice President of Operations and Sales at Apria Healthcare. Apria, a Blackstone portfolio company, is one of the nation's largest in-home healthcare organizations. At Apria, Mark managed 56 of their 275 branch locations throughout the Northeast. During his tenure he developed strategic market share expansion, strengthened the revenue cycle, and improved the performance of field operations. In his nearly 30-year career Mark led a diverse range of service industry organizations with annual revenues from $25 million to $300 million.

"Mark's broad managerial experience is what we needed to drive this company forward. His background ranging from sales to mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds, and financial experience has produced outstanding results. Preferred Commerce is fortunate to have him as COO," stated Michael Ferraro, Founder, and Co-Chairman.

Prior to joining Apria in 2001, Mark served as Region Manager for Lincare, Inc., one of America's leading providers of integrated home healthcare products and services. Mark holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY., and lives in Upstate, NY, with his wife Michele and three children.

About Elev8

Focused on the successful delivery of superoxide dismutase (SOD), Elev8 products have the ability to sustain immunity and health enhancement. The proprietary natural formula fortifies vitality by bolstering one of the body's own most powerful naturally generated antioxidants, SOD. Elev8 combines SOD extracted from a rare class of cantaloupe, combined with extracts from nutrient-rich berries including acai, blueberry, pomegranate, cherries, concord grapes, goji, and green tea as antioxidants and immunity boosters. The result is a product line that is aimed at enhancing exercise and workout recovery as well as sharpened focus and clarity.

About Preferred Commerce:Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OCBM) is the supplier of Elev8, a wellness product that contains some of the world's most powerful antioxidants and cell reparation enzymes, known as SOD (Superoxide Dismutase). SOD is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation (or partitioning) of the superoxide (O 2 -) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O 2 ) or hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ). Hydrogen peroxide is also damaging. It is degraded by other enzymes such as catalase. Elev8 products are patented formulas that have been shown to provide relief to people who have Rheumatoid Arthritis, visible signs of skin damage, Scleroderma, cataracts, gout, inflammation, Interstitial Cystitis, osteoarthritis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ADHD, not to mention overall healthier lifestyles, cardiovascular, mental capacity, and focus, to people who do not have any known health issues. Preferred Commerce has long been a solution provider to the horticulture and agriculture industries and consumers. The company has created training and educational products that have fueled billions of dollars in sales for Fortune 500 companies. Its family-friendly how-to-grow products have educated nearly 1 million children on successfully growing healthy food at home. Today's health concerns are ever increasing, and Preferred Commerce has designed Elev8 to play an important part in providing people with healthier lifestyles.

Disclaimer: "The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated these statements. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

