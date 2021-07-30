HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts DiDi Global (DIDI) Investors to EXPANDED FRAUDULENT PERIOD in Securities Fraud Action: Investors Should Secure Counsel

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DiDi Global, Inc. (: DIDI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: June 30, 2021 – July 21, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 7, 2021

DiDi Global, Inc. ( DIDI, Financial) Securities Class Actions:

The suits allege that DiDi’s IPO materials contained misleading statements about (1) DiDi’s problem of collecting personal information in violation of People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) laws and regulations, (2) the likelihood that DiDi’s app, DiDi Chuxing (Travel), would face imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”), and as a result (3) the CAC would require all PRC app stores to remove DiDi Chuxing.

Within days of closing the IPO, investors began to learn the truth through a series of announcements.

On July 2, 2021, DiDi disclosed the CAC launched an investigation into the company to protect national security and the public interest and required it to suspend new user registrations in China.

On July 4, 2021, the company announced the CAC determined the company’s DiDi Chuxing app has the problem of collecting personal information in violation of PRC laws and regulations and ordered app stores to take down the app in China.

On July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that, three months before the IPO, the CAC asked DiDi to postpone the offering because of national security concerns and to conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security.

Then, on July 22, 2021 Bloomberg reported PRC regulators are considering levying fines against DiDi, suspending company operations, and possibly forcing the delisting or withdrawal of DiDi’s U.S. shares.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving DiDi failed to disclose known regulatory risks,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding DiDi should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

