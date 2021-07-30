Fresh fare in the air is back! Alaska Airlines expands First Class and main cabin meals, snacks and drinks, offering the most comprehensive onboard food and beverage program of any U.S. airline

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more of our guests fly again, Alaska Airlines is thoughtfully and safely expanding food and beverage service on our flights, part of a process that started earlier this year. With our reinvigorated service, we're now offering an expanded selection of freshly prepared, West Coast inspired First Class meals on all flights more than 670 miles and hot meals on flights longer than 1,100 miles. Premium Class and main cabin guests can pre-order freshly prepared wraps or our famous Fruit and Cheese platter on all flights over 1,100 miles and packaged snacks on shorter flights. A full beverage service including Starbucks Coffee, Teavana Tea, individual cans of soda, craft beer West Coast wines and premium spirits are available in all cabins on flights more than 400 miles.

"We're excited to welcome our guests back on board and want them to have a great experience with us," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. "We've put a lot of thought and planning into safely adding additional food and beverage service on our flights, while getting back to fresh and local menu items that our guests love."

Enhancements to our food and beverage service include:

Expanded hot meal options in First Class during breakfast, lunch and dinner service on mainline flights longer than 1,100 miles. New seasonal entrees include Guajillo Chile-Lime Salad with ancient grains, roasted broccoli and sweet potato with a roasted lemon crema, and Miso Marinated Cod with sesame garlic farro, sauteed yu choy, bell peppers and shitake mushrooms in a sesame-miso butter sauce. Guests can choose from three menu selections on all meal flights.

Full tray service in First Class – including Schoenwald porcelain and compostable linen and silverware – has resumed on routes longer than 670 miles.

We offer a full selection of alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages available in all cabins with multiple cart services on flights more than 1,100 miles. We feature craft beer by Fremont Brewing, and as a new summer beer option we're serving Kona Longboard Island Lager on board. Plus, we serve West Coast wines curated exclusively for us from Broken Earth Winery in Paso Robles, California , and Canoe Ridge Vineyard in Columbia Valley, Washington .

, and Canoe Ridge Vineyard in Columbia . We make pre-ordering easy so our guests can rest assured they'll get their favorites. With our industry leading pre-order program, selecting First Class and main cabin meals from our mobile app can happen two weeks before a flight and up to one hour prior to departure. That includes pre-ordering our popular Fruit and Cheese Platter.

On our shorter flights between 670-1,099 miles, we've added more snacks. We've brought back our popular Northwest Deli Picnic Pack which includes Deep River potato chips, Old Wisconsin Turkey Stick, Madi K's Whole Natural Almonds, Gilman White Cheddar Cheese Stick and Mandy's Dark Chocolate Cookie Thins. The picnic packs can be pre-ordered up to one hour before departure and can also be purchased on board with a credit card or stored form of payment.

In First Class, guests are treated to a fully recyclable, box-shaped carton of water, sealed with a plant-based cap. Each Boxed Water carton is made from sustainably harvested trees and the multi-filtered water goes through a proprietary eight-step purification – giving it a clean, crisp taste.

Safety will always remain our top consideration on board. We're partnering closely with epidemiologists and our internal safety experts as we implement new food and beverage service on our flights. We'll continue to enforce the federal mandate requiring our guests to wear masks over their nose and mouth during travel. Guests can briefly lift their masks for eating and drinking. Our mantra: "After you sip or snack, please put your mask back."

