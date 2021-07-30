Logo
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Cognex Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cornelius, NC, based Investment company AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Cognex Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $777 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphastar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,537,289 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,454,184 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 572,154 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 199,278 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2175.38%
  5. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 317,511 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $124.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 54,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero (HYZD)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 269,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 75,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 79,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $203.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 2175.38%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 199,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 3269.84%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 34,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 229.90%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $96.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 107,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 855,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 1022.01%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.094500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95.

Sold Out: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Reduced: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 38.92%. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 124,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 72.52%. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 17,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 28.44%. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $349.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 16,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 22.85%. The sale prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $560.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 9,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 55.31%. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $153.963600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 3,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 36.79%. The sale prices were between $261.82 and $291.02, with an estimated average price of $278.92. The stock is now traded at around $298.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 3,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
insider