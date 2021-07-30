AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Cognex Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

New Purchases: SSO, HYZD, AMN, JCI, TT, IP, GPC, BLES, XMHQ, PGHY, SMH, HAWX, ISMD, JPIB, BSJM, IYR, IYM, ARKK, BSJN, IBD, BSCN, BSJO, ICE, BSCO, BIBL, FLLV, BSJP, IYE, FLCO, HYD, BSCP, COF, IJJ, PZA, IJS, NUE, RYU, LB, IWM, UBER, FCX, DVN, FANG, IDEV, MRO, GM, FTCS, HNDL, CINF, RCII, LVS, SPLB, RHS, RGI, XLRE, AFL, DEF, EPRF, DOCU, SCCO, GNRC, MCD, IVOL, AAL, TEAM, CRL, KO, FIS, FUTU, MU, NKE, NIO, PWR, SBAC, CDC, VIAC, WPC, GOAU, WST, ZM, EFR, HIX,

Cornelius, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Cognex Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $777 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphastar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,537,289 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,454,184 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 572,154 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 199,278 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2175.38% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 317,511 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $124.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 54,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 269,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 75,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 79,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $203.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 2175.38%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 199,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 3269.84%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 34,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 229.90%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $96.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 107,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 855,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 1022.01%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.094500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 38.92%. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 124,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 72.52%. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 17,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 28.44%. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $349.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 16,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 22.85%. The sale prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $560.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 9,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 55.31%. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $153.963600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 3,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 36.79%. The sale prices were between $261.82 and $291.02, with an estimated average price of $278.92. The stock is now traded at around $298.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC still held 3,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.