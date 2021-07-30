Logo
Interactive Financial Advisors Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oakbrook, IL, based Investment company Interactive Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Facebook Inc, sells IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interactive Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Interactive Financial Advisors owns 168 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Interactive Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interactive+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Interactive Financial Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,965 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 130,698 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 93,342 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 98,135 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 64,672 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.48%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.012900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 62,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $105.08, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $107.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 14,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.64 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309638.46%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $149.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 40,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5253.93%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 42,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 122.63%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 52,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 171.55%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 12,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.532000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 107,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 664.86%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3342.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 283 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Interactive Financial Advisors. Also check out:

1. Interactive Financial Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Interactive Financial Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Interactive Financial Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Interactive Financial Advisors keeps buying
