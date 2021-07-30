Choate Investment Advisors Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF, Kronos Bio Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Analog Devices Inc

- New Purchases: EQAL, KRON, PXJ, AA, CATH, BYND, INTU, DKNG, NEM, MTCH, LTHM, EFAX, SBUX, ACWX, TWST, ZBRA, ALB, ZTS, ASPN, CRSP, CRWD, CCI, TILT, IIPR, BP, RUN, BHP, ULTA, SCHB, SLB, REGN, PWR, NTNX, CIEN, NVO, CLDR, LDI, KGC, PIO, GDXJ, FSLR, MSCI, AX, VNQI, SCHC, EEMX, SPIB, EBND, TFI, VMBS, VSS, VB, GDX, VNM, MOO, FNDE, SCHA, LIT, PXH, PDN, PRFZ, IUSV, IUSG, SCZ, USRT, HDV, SCHX, SCHP, SCHE, FNDC, FNDF, FNDA, FNDX, SCHF, SCHH, SCHR, SCHO,
- Added Positions: RSP, GOOGL, BRK.B, DIS, QQQ, HD, NFLX, PEP, XLI, DHR, ADBE, ABT, CAT, NOC, IWR, IWM, MA, VRTX, VTI, NEE, VUG, QCOM, VOO, XME, V, BSV, TXN, UNH, GS, ECL, COST, FB, FISV, KO, AVGO, BIIB, AMT, XAR, T, VFC, VTV, AON, VCIT, TSLA, APD, TSM, KBWB, EXAS, PYPL, NVDA, GILD, HLT, MS, HON, IGF, IJT, IBM, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: VGIT, IEF, IVV, SPYX, ADI, AAPL, ITW, AMZN, IJR, USMV, MSFT, SPY, CSCO, AXP, INTC, SPGI, AMP, TIP, TROW, JPM, MRK, AFL, INFO, TMUS, HOLX, PG, IEMG, ZBH, MCD, DRI, BMY, PM, LLY, BAC, MCK, AMGN, KR, BLK, JNJ, BA, EW, MMM, CARR, GOOG, CVX, AGG, CI, CL, CMCSA, UNP, XOM, ORCL, VZ, GLW, CVS, PFE, YUM, WMT, PNC, PEG, EFA, YUMC, RTX, XLV, XLY, XLF, MDY, WBA, TSN, VTRS, USB, MTN, VEA, DVY, ABBV, ACN, BDX, BFAM, CDK, STZ, DE, EVBG, FIS, GD, ILMN, SPLV, OTIS, EEM, LQD, IVW, ICF, ACWI, LHX, FWONK, BATRK, MXIM, MET, MDLZ, NSC,
- Sold Out: EEMV, IAU, FAST, BAX, TLT, CHTR, SYY, PGR, STX, MO, KMX, VGK, QDF, EMB, EFAV, IMGN, IGIB, APTV, BKNG, EPP, EWJ, EZU, EEMS, ILF, IWN, KRE, VBK,
For the details of Choate Investment Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/choate+investment+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Choate Investment Advisors
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,108,456 shares, 28.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 1,817,413 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.55%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 1,863,875 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.62%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX) - 1,077,961 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.86%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,848 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37%
Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 200,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kronos Bio Inc (KRON)
Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Kronos Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.08 and $29.27, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 356,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)
Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $3.09 and $4.25, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 420,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.690500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $122.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.55%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 1,817,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 75.94%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 62.88%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $620.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 64.03%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.094500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.90%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 36.33%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $327.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Choate Investment Advisors. Also check out:
1. Choate Investment Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Choate Investment Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Choate Investment Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Choate Investment Advisors keeps buying
