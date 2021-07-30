Logo
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Target Corp, Dow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Bowling Portfolio Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Materials ETF, Altria Group Inc, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Target Corp, Dow Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bowling+portfolio+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,572 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,736 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,817 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,770 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 29,432 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $65.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 46,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $183.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 11,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.846000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $248.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 44,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 76.14%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $413.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 88.84%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 99,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 350.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 43,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 383.68%. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Oshkosh Corp by 61.24%. The purchase prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28. The stock is now traded at around $118.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 34,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 104.79%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31.



