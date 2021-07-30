Smead Capital Management, Inc. Buys Continental Resources Inc, Discovery Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: OGN,
- Added Positions: CLR, DISCK, DHI, EBAY, COP, TGT, LEN, MAC, AXP, NVR, MRK, AMGN, SPG, BAC, JPM, CVX, HD, CMCSA, BRK.B, UHAL, PFE, QCOM, CACC, WBA, CRI, ACN, SBUX, LBTYK, CVE, WFG,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, DISCA,
- Sold Out: ULTA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Smead Capital Management, Inc.
- Continental Resources Inc (CLR) - 5,410,842 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.13%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 753,255 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 1,046,930 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - 1,640,246 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.06%
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 30,011 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.82%
Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 171,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 5,410,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,681,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,235,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,922,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,708,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.
