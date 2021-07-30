Link Global Technologies Signs A Letter of Intent to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Link Global Technologies Signs A Letter of Intent to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: LNK; FRA: LGT; OTC: LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent ('LOI') to acquire Clean Carbon Equity ('CCE').

Clean Carbon Equity is a private company that provides certified and verified carbon credits to the marketplace. CCE began with a focus on the transportation industry and has expanded into providing carbon credits to many other industries. The applicability to crypto mining is obvious, and the potential for expansion into other industries is endless.

This transaction is valued at approximately CAD $1.4 million, payable in shares of the Company at a deemed value of CAD $0.80 per share, and subject to an escrow period between 15-19 months. The final terms and conditions of the transaction are subject to definitive documentation.

Stephen Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Link, comments, 'The acquisition of Clean Carbon Equity is a perfect complement to our business, showing Link's commitment to carbon neutrality. CCE is not only a Carbon offset/credit company but also a technology company specializing in plug-and-play systems, making the process effortless for clients. As well as sharing an environmental likemindedness, one of the biggest caveats is that CCE is an operating, successful business, instantly contributing to Link's top and bottom line. As a fellow member of the Crypto Climate Accord, CCE is leading the way in bringing the crypto mining industry closer to its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.'

Jenkins goes on to say, 'Chad Clovis, the CEO and founder of CCE, is a practical yet visionary individual. Having spent a good part of his career as an entrepreneur in the trucking industry, Chad has a high level of experience providing solutions for those in multiple industries requiring or desiring to offset emissions. It is clearly evident that there are synergetic connections between Link and CCE. We share a common goal - to reduce emissions wherever possible and offset where necessary.'

About Clean Carbon Equities

Clean Carbon Equity Inc (CCE) is one of Canada's leading traders of Verified Emission Reduction Credits in the voluntary carbon offset market. CCE sources Verified Emission Reduction credits from our global supplier base, selling them to customers in order to offset the CO2 emissions being created by the customer's operations and manages the retirement of the offsets appropriately. CCE provides customers with value by providing customized transaction options, tailored insights, and scalable access into the Verified Emissions Reduction markets. Through these trading activities, CCE supports clean energy projects around the world, assists customers with reducing their Greenhouse Gas footprint and provides a resource to assist in reducing emissions to support Canada's plan of Net Zero emissions by 2050.

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

To learn more about Link's activities, visit us at https://linkglobal.io/

On behalf of Link Global Technologies Inc.

Stephen Jenkins
Chief Executive Officer & Director

For more information, visit http://linkglobal.io/ or contact:

Steve Jenkins
[email protected]
+1-877-770-6545

For investor information, please contact:
Omar Diaz
Investor Relations Manager
[email protected]
604-551-2950

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans', 'expects', 'is expected', 'forecast', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'would', 'could', 'should' or 'might' occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited, to: statements with respect to the Facility and the terms and potential benefits thereof;and other business plans of the Company. All such forward-looking statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. In the case of the Company, these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, without limitation:; those set out in the Company's most recent MD&A, fluctuations in the price of electricity, fluctuations in the price of digital currencies/Bitcoin, the future potential halving of Bitcoin, increases in the network difficulty rate and price of digital currencies/Bitcoin, negative changes in the level of digital currency/Bitcoin rewards per block, the securing of economic rates for the purchase of power, the opportunities for acquiring digital currency mining hardware, unanticipated changes in laws, regulations or other industry standards affecting the business of the Company, reliance on key management personnel, the Company's ability to implement its business plan, litigation risk, stock price volatility, the effects of general economic and other factors beyond the control of the Company, and other matters that may occur in the future. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

SOURCE: Link Global Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657801/Link-Global-Technologies-Signs-A-Letter-of-Intent-to-Acquire-Clean-Carbon-Equity

img.ashx?id=657801

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment