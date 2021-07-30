Aeroméxico will enter mediation to discuss final valuation materials under the DIP Financing

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs that, under its senior secured superpriority debtor in possession term loan facility ("DIP Facility"), the Company needs to deliver final valuation materials to its DIP Lenders in advance of filing a Plan of Reorganization. With the authorization of the Court presiding over Aeroméxico's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, the Company and key stakeholders have agreed to a mediation to be conducted by Judge Sean H. Lane of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The mediation parties are expected to participate in good faith discussions about the valuation materials and other key next steps in Aeroméxico's Chapter 11 cases. The Company anticipates that mediation will begin next week. Aeroméxico also informs that it intends to file a Plan of Reorganization within the timeline contemplated under the DIP Facility, and the Company expects such Plan to embody any consensual resolutions reached through mediation.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

