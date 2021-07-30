Keeley Comments on Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum ( OAS, Financial) (OAS - $100.55 – NASDAQ) is a Williston Basin-centric exploration and production companywith headquarters in Houston, TX. It has really hit the ground running after it emerged from bankruptcy in late 2020. e rise in crude oil prices from roughly $60 to almost $75 during the quarter helped as demand increased as economies globally unlocked from COVID restrictions. Also, Oasis Petroleum announced two separate transactions in the quarter: 1) the acquisition of more acreage in the Williston to improve its scale in the basin and drive more operating e ciencies; and 2) the sale of its acreage in the Permian basin which were unlikely to gain the needed scale. e company also sold down its interest in Oasis Midstream Partners (ticker OMP) in a transaction late in the quarter.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.