Keeley Comments on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands ( KTB, Financial) (KTB - $56.41 – NYSE) is the #2 player in the global jeans market behind Levi Strauss & Co.Kontoor’s brands primarily are Lee and Wrangler. Shares continued to rally in the second quarter as the company reported a strong rst quarter and raised its earnings guidance. It saw particular strength from online sales and an added short-term boost from some product shipments being pulled forward due to a software implementation. e shift to casual wear during the pandemic continues to bene t Kontoor, and Kontoor continues to expand its gross margin due to product mix, restructuring e orts, and a competitive environment that has seen little promotional activity.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.