Keeley Comments on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( WGO, Financial) (WGO - $67.96 – NYSE), a leading RV manufacturer, saw its stock come under pressurethroughout the quarter despite posting a very strong results that beat consensus estimates across the board and posting a record backlog with a combined value of $3.7 billion. e stock’s weakness despite strong fundamentals re ects the market’s worry of peak earnings and input cost in ation. Management is very con dent and bullish in the company’s outlook due to continued strong demand from baby boomer/Gen-X/millennial customers driving record retail demand. is strong retail demand will likely elongate the inventory restocking cycle as current demand is outstripping supply providing a pathway for multi-year growth for Winnebago and the industry. We think Winnebago is well-positioned to capitalize during this current environment as pandemic-related shutdowns created a renewed spark for the love of the outdoors again.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.