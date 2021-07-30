Keeley Comments on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation ( PRIM, Financial) (PRIM - $29.43 - NASDAQ) is a diversi ed engineering and constructioncompany focused on the construction of pipelines, utility-scale transmission and distribution, telecom, and heavy civil. e company exceeded consensus estimates reporting a pro table quarter in a seasonally weak period. Despite this beat, the stock was one of the laggards in the quarter as EPS guidance was reduced due to the additional equity dilution from its o ering in March to fund a portion of the Future Infrastructure acquisition. Backlog remains strong at $3.1 billion and Primoris is seeing increased opportunities in the renewable sector which should help mitigate the deceleration in the pipeline segment given the new administration’s emphasis on renewables and away from oil and gas.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.