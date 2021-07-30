Healthy Extracts Launches New Corporate Brand Awareness Campaign Following Recent Launch of Breakthrough Nutraceutical Formulation, Ultimate Brain Nutrients ACTIVATE™

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. ( HYEX), a leading developer and manufacturer of science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched a new company and brand awareness campaign with InvestingChannel, an online financial media platform.



The InvestingChannel audience is largely unique among the top financial portals and major financial publishers, with monthly unique views totaling more than 25 million. Its network reaches more than 18 million retail investors and 2.2 million financial professionals across North America, including financial advisors, insurance professionals and institutional investors.

The new campaign is designed to raise awareness of Healthy Extracts' plant-based, clinically proven heart, immune and brain health formulations, and its opportunities for growth in the multibillion-dollar natural health supplement markets.

The program will raise awareness by building stronger brand recognition through data-driven solutions, including newsletters with up to 280,000 readers, such as Insider Monkey, Activa Traders and Eagle Financial. It may also include native advertisement placements such as homepage posts and article postings on more than 50 sites, including FinViz, Benzinga, Barchart, Kitco and Macrotrends.

“This new marketing campaign reflects how we have arrived at a pivotal point in our growth and development following a key acquisition, and a number of new products set for launch over the next several months,” commented Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts.

“All of this has coalesced to make it the ideal time to raise our corporate profile for the benefit of our customers, distribution partners and shareholders,” continued Pitts. “It is also one of several initiatives we are working on to raise awareness of our unique, clinically-proven natural products, and the enormous market opportunities and competitive advantages they create.”

Healthy Extracts' heart-health products exclusively feature the world's strongest Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ extract in North America. Backed by more than 17 published clinical trials, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit has been shown to naturally reduce cholesterol, improve heart health and address metabolic syndrome. In 2020, the U.S. heart-health supplement market was $4.5 billion, according to a ResearchAndMarkets report, and is projected to grow to $24.8 billion by 2027.

The marketing campaign will also highlight Healthy Extracts’ patent protected Fuel4Thought® (F4T®) formulation. F4T comprises the naturally-derived nootropic ingredients used in its recently introduced UBN™ ACTIVATE™ product which have been clinically proven to increase key brain activity by as much as 46 percent.

More than 100 clinical studies have shown ACTIVATE dramatically improves human cognitive behavior and mental focus by activating areas of the brain primarily responsible for attention, memory, mood, and quick reaction times.

The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, the F4T formulation is naturally derived, and has zero sugar and caffeine. With only one scoop of ACTIVATE added to water, coffee, or a smoothie, its powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.

ACTIVATE addresses the rapidly expanding brain health supplements market, which is expected to grow at an 8 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $13.4 billion by 2028. It also targets the faster growing niche market for nootropics, substances designed to improve memory, creativity and motivation. The nootropics market totaled $2.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of nearly 13 percent.

The proprietary formulation for F4T is protected by multiple issued and pending patents. The formulation includes highly concentrated medium chain triglycerides, F4T MCT, which are derived from Healthy Extracts’ patented extraction process. F4T MCTs have been clinically shown to elevate the level of ketones in the brain—a major alternative energy source—up to 5 times within 60 to 90 minutes post-consumption.

The formulation also includes a proprietary blend of other key ingredients, including a naturally sourced nootropic spearmint extract that is clinically demonstrated to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night; a protective antioxidant found naturally in the body that helps the brain function optimally, and promotes better mood and sleep habits; and a unique natural marigold extract that is scientifically shown to block blue light and replenish lutein, which is critical for optimum eye health.

Learn more about UBN ACTIVATE or to order today at tryubn.com.

For more about the company’s heart-health products, go to bergametna.com.

For investor information, visit: healthyextractsinc.com.

About InvestingChannel

InvestingChannel is the most innovative and scalable marketing platform in financial media. Its deep industry expertise, proprietary technology and specialized services, uniquely surface and combine expert content and rich data for marketers, publishers, and financial audiences to engage and profit. To learn more, visit media.investingchannel.com.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based and proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor & Media Contact

Ronald Both or Justin Lumley

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact



