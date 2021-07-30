Logo
Stealth BioTherapeutics to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 5

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, July 30, 2021

BOSTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, before the market opens.

Stealth_BioTherapeutics_Logo.jpg

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update. The call can be accessed by dialing (800)-908-1236 (domestic) or(212)-231-2938 (international) and referencing conference ID 13721969. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed by visiting the Investors & News section of Stealth's Investor website, https://investor.stealthbt.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Stealth's website for 30 days following the event.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the heart, the eye, and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare metabolic cardiomyopathies, such as Barth, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Friedreich's ataxia, rare mitochondrial diseases entailing nuclear DNA mutations, as well as ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, and our new series of small molecules, SBT-550, for rare neurological disease indications following promising preclinical data. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as mitochondria-targeted vectors to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations
Janhavi Mohite, 212-362-1200
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE60595&sd=2021-07-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stealth-biotherapeutics-to-report-second-quarter-financial-results-on-thursday-august-5-301345393.html

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

