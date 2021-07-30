Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Investigation

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO). Investors who purchased AdaptHealth securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ahco.

The investigation concerns whether AdaptHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research issued a report regarding AdaptHealth alleging that it "a roll-up of roll-ups with excessive debt, is deceiving the investor community via its financial reporting practices." The report continued to state that "while management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline. It is also, in our opinion, taking steps to obscure that decline which are expressly forbidden by the SEC." Following this news, AdaptHealth stock dropped.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased AdaptHealth shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ahco. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-adapthealth-corp-ahco-investigation-301345392.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC