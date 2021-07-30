David Tepper's Top-Performing Holdings as of July

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

David Tepper's Top-Performing Holdings as of July

Guru's top-performing stocks include several energy companies

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jul 30, 2021

Summary

  • U.S. markets finish July down but stocks still gained for the month.
  • GuruFocus Excel Add-in’s GURUG function allows users to retrieve a guru’s current portfolio.
  • David Tepper’s firm is among the top-performing hedge funds according to the Scoreboard.
  • The firm’s top-performing stocks include several energy companies.
Article's Main Image

According to current portfolio statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the top-performing five companies in David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s equity portfolio as of Friday are Antero Resources Corp. (

AR, Financial), Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial)(GOOG, Financial), Western Midstream Partners LP (WES, Financial) and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY, Financial).

U.S. markets finish July down, but still finishes the month with a gain

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,935.47, down 149.06 points from the previous close of 35,084.53. Despite volatility increasing amid concerns of economic recovery in the face of the surging Covid-19 cases due to the delta variant, the 30-stock index gained 1.3% for the month.

1421216148770377728.png

Users can download guru portfolios using GuruFocus Excel Add-In’s GURUG function

GuruFocus’ Excel Add-In, one of several tools for Premium and Premium Plus users, allows users to download GuruFocus data directly into Excel. The GURU UDF Library contains four functions as of Friday: GURUF for stock financial data, GURUG for guru trades and portfolio data, GURUE for economic indicator data and the new GURUI function for industry overview data.

Figure 1 illustrates the pop-up wizard for the GURUG function.

1421221521782853632.jpg

Figure 1

As Figure 1 illustrates, the GURUG function contains the following parameters:

  • Guru: Enter the name that you wish to retrieve guru trade or portfolio information for.
  • Action: Select from Buy, Add, Reduce, Sell or Portfolio.
  • Start Date: Retrieve the guru trades that took place since the date entered.
    • Example: Enter 2019-01-01 to view the guru’s trades starting from the first quarter of 2019.
    • Warning: Do not enter a date range; otherwise, the function will return an error. Additionally, the “start date” field is required if action is buy, add, reduce or sell.
    • If Action = “Portfolio”, an empty Start Date outputs the guru’s current / most-recent quarterly portfolio. Otherwise, enter a date to view the guru’s portfolio for that quarter.
  • Display Items: Enter the columns that you wish to download. Leave the field blank if you wish to download all available columns.
  • Show Caption: Enter “Y / Yes” to display the data with table headers or “N / No” to display the data without the table headers.
  • Transpose: Enter “H / Horizontal” to display the stocks as rows or “V / Vertical” to display the stocks as columns.
  • Display Order: Enter “A / ASC” to display the trades from newest to oldest, just like how it is displayed on the website by default. Enter “D / DESC” to display the trades in the other order.

Users can then add additional columns to the output using the other functions, including GURUF for stock data like price, total return metrics, financial strength metrics and profitability metrics; and GURUI for industry-overview data. The GURUG output includes the stock symbol and industry, allowing the incorporation of GURUF and GURUI functions.

Guru background and portfolio overview

Tepper became interested in stock investing as a young boy watching his father trade stocks in his hometown of Pittsburgh. A distressed-debt specialist, the guru founded New Jersey-based Appaloosa Management in 1993. Appaloosa averaged returns of over 26% per year since inception, among the top-performing gurus according to the Score Board of Gurus.

1421180666053251072.png

Tepper announced plans to convert his firm into a family office in 2019. As of the March-quarter filing, Appaloosa’s $6.96 billion equity portfolio contains 62 stocks with a turnover ratio of 14%. The top four holdings in terms of weight are communication services, consumer cyclical, technology and energy, representing 29.30%, 18.47%, 16.73% and 12.16% of the equity portfolio.

1421181902177554432.png

Antero Resources

Appaloosa owns 2.96 million shares of Antero Resources (

AR, Financial), giving the position 0.43% equity portfolio weight. Shares traded around $13.46, up approximately 149.72% in the year to date yet significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.99.

1421182987051061248.png

GuruFocus ranks the Denver-based energy company’s profitability 4 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

1421184958684319744.png

Antero’s financial strength ranks 2 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms over 66% of global energy companies.

1421191353777377280.png

Other gurus with holdings in Antero include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio)’s Brave Warrior Advisors and Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio)’s Pennant Advisors.

Energy Transfer

Appaloosa owns 22,820,328 shares of Energy Transfer (

ET, Financial), giving the position 2.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded around $9.86, up approximately 66.26% in the year to date yet significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.33.

1421208469419184128.png

GuruFocus ranks the Dallas-based energy company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 75% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings decline rates underperforming over 70% of global energy companies.

1421212359183159296.png

Alphabet

Appaloosa owns 231,000 shares of Alphabet (

GOOGL, Financial)(GOOG, Financial), giving the position 6.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded around $2,701.85, up approximately 55.88% in the year to date yet significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.53.

1421213180109115392.png

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based online search giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 82% of global competitors.

1421217379819573248.png

Western Midstream Partners

Appaloosa owns 936,932 shares of Western Midstream Partners (

WES, Financial), giving the position 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded around $19.99, up approximately 55.32% in the year to date yet modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.21.

1421213971955961856.png

GuruFocus ranks the Woodlands, Texas-based energy company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1421218717576056832.png

Despite strong profit margins, Western Midstream’s three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperform over 70% of global energy companies.

1421218859398057984.png

Occidental Petroleum

Appaloosa owns 8.395 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (

OXY, Financial), giving the position 3.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded around $26.10, up approximately 54.82% in the year to date yet remains modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

1421219197106638848.png

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based energy company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and debt ratios that underperform more than 80% of global competitors.

1421220060340539392.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar