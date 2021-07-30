Logo
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc Buys Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, , Cassava Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, , Cassava Sciences Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc owns 879 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kestra+private+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 764,628 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,229 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 150,351 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  4. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 653,545 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 69,246 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
New Purchase: Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.761400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 246,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 245,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 110,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 228,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.023400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 90,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 216,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 102.36%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 82,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 47.96%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 328.27%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $349.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 481.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $89.72, with an estimated average price of $53.34.

Sold Out: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $356.53 and $405.63, with an estimated average price of $381.67.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $141.18 and $170.57, with an estimated average price of $156.14.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 73.35%. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 21,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.25%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 32,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 33.34%. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $241.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 17,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.39%. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 69,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 84.69%. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $515.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO by 39.05%. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $99.242500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 20,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.



