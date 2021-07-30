Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc Buys Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, , Cassava Sciences Inc

New Purchases: WIZ, IBDM, ICSH, BSCM, QDEF, BSCN, BSCL, BSCO, BGRN, FVAL, OEUR, DDIV, FPXI, FTXL, SNUG, FCOM, FXD, CBAY, CDC, FTHY, DFUS, SOFI, SOFI, DFAC, FAAR, GCC, MGK, SONO, FMF, FNCL, JBI, JBI, QQQJ, EQIX, RRR, COIN, FFEB, FTXO, PAVE, AMT, ARCC, FIDU, JEPI, NXTG, CCI, PPBI, POOL, FIVE, ARKF, FSTA, IBMJ, MGC, SMMV, SOYB, YYY, TEL, APPS, PBA, AIRR, DSI, EWCO, FTSL, IBMK, IBML, PTMC, RHS, RORO, RTH, VOT, AN, TEF, ULTA, BERY, CEN, BKR, TLRY, TLRY, SRAC, DGS, ESGD, FTLS, ICLN, NUSI, CIEN, DTE, IFF, MKTX, RIO, SEE, WHR, PDT, BLE, EVR, SSNC, LYB, BAH, HII, SZC, SUN, QS, OGN, ARKQ, BLCN, EUSC, FMAT, FREL, FTXN, FYT, GSY, IDLV, LEGR, RTM, RWL, RYH, SMOG, TCHP, USFR, VBK, DDD, WTRG, BHP, DXC, DECK, DPZ, ENB, FLEX, IDXX, MTD, DGX, SIVB, TER, WWW, OPK, LEO, ETW, BTZ, ARR, WMPN, WPRT, OCSL, XYL, PNR, FANG, NRZ, FPF, MIXT, NNDM, CRON, REKR, SDC, NMCO, DLY, BIGC, SNOW, FSR, RBLX, 9DA, STEM, BBJP, BIZD, DIV, EFAV, FENY, FIVG, IWV, IYC, QUAL, RYLD, SMDV, SQQQ, VDC, VGK, CHS, JOB, TRX, WETF, XPL, NCZ, SNMP, UEC, OESX, FLNT, GTE, GSV, GNUS, TMDI,

WIZ, IBDM, ICSH, BSCM, QDEF, BSCN, BSCL, BSCO, BGRN, FVAL, OEUR, DDIV, FPXI, FTXL, SNUG, FCOM, FXD, CBAY, CDC, FTHY, DFUS, SOFI, SOFI, DFAC, FAAR, GCC, MGK, SONO, FMF, FNCL, JBI, JBI, QQQJ, EQIX, RRR, COIN, FFEB, FTXO, PAVE, AMT, ARCC, FIDU, JEPI, NXTG, CCI, PPBI, POOL, FIVE, ARKF, FSTA, IBMJ, MGC, SMMV, SOYB, YYY, TEL, APPS, PBA, AIRR, DSI, EWCO, FTSL, IBMK, IBML, PTMC, RHS, RORO, RTH, VOT, AN, TEF, ULTA, BERY, CEN, BKR, TLRY, TLRY, SRAC, DGS, ESGD, FTLS, ICLN, NUSI, CIEN, DTE, IFF, MKTX, RIO, SEE, WHR, PDT, BLE, EVR, SSNC, LYB, BAH, HII, SZC, SUN, QS, OGN, ARKQ, BLCN, EUSC, FMAT, FREL, FTXN, FYT, GSY, IDLV, LEGR, RTM, RWL, RYH, SMOG, TCHP, USFR, VBK, DDD, WTRG, BHP, DXC, DECK, DPZ, ENB, FLEX, IDXX, MTD, DGX, SIVB, TER, WWW, OPK, LEO, ETW, BTZ, ARR, WMPN, WPRT, OCSL, XYL, PNR, FANG, NRZ, FPF, MIXT, NNDM, CRON, REKR, SDC, NMCO, DLY, BIGC, SNOW, FSR, RBLX, 9DA, STEM, BBJP, BIZD, DIV, EFAV, FENY, FIVG, IWV, IYC, QUAL, RYLD, SMDV, SQQQ, VDC, VGK, CHS, JOB, TRX, WETF, XPL, NCZ, SNMP, UEC, OESX, FLNT, GTE, GSV, GNUS, TMDI, Added Positions: AMD, AMZN, VXF, AAPL, DIA, DIS, GOOG, SPY, VB, VIAC, MTUM, VOO, FXR, RDVY, KMB, NVDA, FB, ABNB, SUSC, VUG, WFC, QQQ, VEA, UPS, DGRO, RSP, ABT, BA, MSFT, NFLX, DOW, PINS, BNDX, FXH, FXL, IVV, JKI, XRT, MMM, XOM, TGT, VZ, ABBV, PYPL, UBER, DCUE, FEM, KCE, QTEC, VYM, XMLV, ADBE, AEP, CAT, ETN, NEE, F, JPM, ROST, CRM, PSTG, HYLS, VWO, BAC, BTI, CSX, CCL, FIS, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COP, HD, MRVL, MCD, MRK, MU, NVO, PG, SBUX, RTX, V, GM, DOCU, SOLN, SI, DKNG, ANGL, DBEM, FIXD, FTSM, IJH, JKE, VHT, VTI, VYMI, AXP, AMP, AZN, BCE, BP, BBY, BMY, CVS, COF, CVX, CLF, GLW, DEO, DD, DUK, FDX, GE, GIS, GILD, HPQ, HON, IBM, ILMN, ICE, IP, J, MDLZ, LOW, MAR, SPGI, PH, PAYX, PEP, LIN, RCII, STM, SNY, EQNR, SYK, AXON, UL, UNP, WEC, XLNX, ZBH, ETG, CSQ, CII, GGN, BOE, MA, IAE, JAZZ, BX, AVGO, DG, GNRC, TSLA, APO, PRLB, VEEV, FSK, QRVO, THW, SQ, SNAP, AEPPL, CRWD, CHWY, PTON, CMPS, BIV, BLOK, BLV, DGRW, ESGU, IBB, IEF, IHI, ISTB, ITOT, JKF, MINT, MUB, QCLN, QYLD, SPMD, VCIT, VIG, VNQ, VOE, VONV, VOOV, VRP, VTV, VXUS, ASX, A, ALK, ALGN, AIG, ADI, AZO, GOLD, BCO, CBRL, CHRW, CAH, LUMN, CME, CDE, CPRT, CMI, DHI, DE, DLTR, SSP, EW, EL, FE, FCX, GRMN, GPC, GPN, LHX, HSY, HBAN, MTCH, IIVI, ITW, KLAC, LH, LRCX, LVS, MCK, MSTR, MS, VTRS, NSC, ES, ORLY, PPG, PBR, PHG, PSEC, PHM, PWR, ROK, ROP, RDS.A, SMG, STX, SWKS, SNA, SO, TRV, SWK, TEVA, TXN, TTE, TM, UNH, VLO, VRTX, WBA, WYNN, CMG, DNP, FAX, USA, CHI, GUT, NVG, BFK, NMZ, UTF, BXMX, BDJ, ATEC, WU, SQM, VMW, AWK, SCU, FTNT, VRSK, LPLA, BCX, FLT, FBHS, ZNGA, NOW, MMD, WDAY, FEI, LGIH, AAL, ALLY, ANET, CDK, GER, AXTA, VSTO, FTV, JHB, ADNT, AZUL, NIO, FTDR, FOXA, SY, INMD, NET, SPT, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, CIBR, DVY, EEM, EFG, EMB, EPS, FDL, FEP, FXO, HDV, HYG, IGV, IWD, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWS, IXUS, IYW, JNK, LQD, MDY, PFF, REGL, SCHA, SCHO, SDIV, TIP, USHY, VLUE, VMBS, VO, VOOG, VT, XLI,

AMD, AMZN, VXF, AAPL, DIA, DIS, GOOG, SPY, VB, VIAC, MTUM, VOO, FXR, RDVY, KMB, NVDA, FB, ABNB, SUSC, VUG, WFC, QQQ, VEA, UPS, DGRO, RSP, ABT, BA, MSFT, NFLX, DOW, PINS, BNDX, FXH, FXL, IVV, JKI, XRT, MMM, XOM, TGT, VZ, ABBV, PYPL, UBER, DCUE, FEM, KCE, QTEC, VYM, XMLV, ADBE, AEP, CAT, ETN, NEE, F, JPM, ROST, CRM, PSTG, HYLS, VWO, BAC, BTI, CSX, CCL, FIS, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COP, HD, MRVL, MCD, MRK, MU, NVO, PG, SBUX, RTX, V, GM, DOCU, SOLN, SI, DKNG, ANGL, DBEM, FIXD, FTSM, IJH, JKE, VHT, VTI, VYMI, AXP, AMP, AZN, BCE, BP, BBY, BMY, CVS, COF, CVX, CLF, GLW, DEO, DD, DUK, FDX, GE, GIS, GILD, HPQ, HON, IBM, ILMN, ICE, IP, J, MDLZ, LOW, MAR, SPGI, PH, PAYX, PEP, LIN, RCII, STM, SNY, EQNR, SYK, AXON, UL, UNP, WEC, XLNX, ZBH, ETG, CSQ, CII, GGN, BOE, MA, IAE, JAZZ, BX, AVGO, DG, GNRC, TSLA, APO, PRLB, VEEV, FSK, QRVO, THW, SQ, SNAP, AEPPL, CRWD, CHWY, PTON, CMPS, BIV, BLOK, BLV, DGRW, ESGU, IBB, IEF, IHI, ISTB, ITOT, JKF, MINT, MUB, QCLN, QYLD, SPMD, VCIT, VIG, VNQ, VOE, VONV, VOOV, VRP, VTV, VXUS, ASX, A, ALK, ALGN, AIG, ADI, AZO, GOLD, BCO, CBRL, CHRW, CAH, LUMN, CME, CDE, CPRT, CMI, DHI, DE, DLTR, SSP, EW, EL, FE, FCX, GRMN, GPC, GPN, LHX, HSY, HBAN, MTCH, IIVI, ITW, KLAC, LH, LRCX, LVS, MCK, MSTR, MS, VTRS, NSC, ES, ORLY, PPG, PBR, PHG, PSEC, PHM, PWR, ROK, ROP, RDS.A, SMG, STX, SWKS, SNA, SO, TRV, SWK, TEVA, TXN, TTE, TM, UNH, VLO, VRTX, WBA, WYNN, CMG, DNP, FAX, USA, CHI, GUT, NVG, BFK, NMZ, UTF, BXMX, BDJ, ATEC, WU, SQM, VMW, AWK, SCU, FTNT, VRSK, LPLA, BCX, FLT, FBHS, ZNGA, NOW, MMD, WDAY, FEI, LGIH, AAL, ALLY, ANET, CDK, GER, AXTA, VSTO, FTV, JHB, ADNT, AZUL, NIO, FTDR, FOXA, SY, INMD, NET, SPT, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, CIBR, DVY, EEM, EFG, EMB, EPS, FDL, FEP, FXO, HDV, HYG, IGV, IWD, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWS, IXUS, IYW, JNK, LQD, MDY, PFF, REGL, SCHA, SCHO, SDIV, TIP, USHY, VLUE, VMBS, VO, VOOG, VT, XLI, Reduced Positions: AGG, FDN, USMV, FTCS, DXCM, BABA, FVD, FNX, FTEC, SDY, MAS, SHW, BRK.B, GLD, T, USCR, MO, INTC, FBT, FDIS, IVW, VERU, TJX, IGSB, FPE, FTC, IGE, USIG, VGSH, ATVI, WMT, NHF, DFS, PM, PSF, JD, ZM, BND, FXZ, GOVT, IAU, LMBS, SHV, SHY, CB, AMGN, IVZ, AMAT, AJG, BAX, BIIB, SCHW, CLX, CTSH, CREE, LLY, GSK, GS, JCI, MDT, MSI, NEM, NKE, NOC, NVS, PFE, QCOM, TROW, WM, DMO, NXPI, EDF, MPC, TDOC, NTLA, ROKU, STNE, ALC, PLTR, BSV, DBA, FGD, PCY, TAN, VCSH, VGT, XLB, XLU, AKAM, ALL, ABC, AON, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BIDU, CX, CRL, CINF, CTAS, C, CBSH, ED, DB, D, DOV, EA, EMR, EXPD, FHN, FISV, PWFL, INFY, K, LAD, MDC, MLM, MET, MUFG, NWL, NOK, NUAN, OXY, PPL, PNW, PGR, PRU, PEG, RPM, RJF, REGN, RSG, SRE, SONY, SU, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TSCO, GROW, VFC, VOD, WDC, WMB, WIT, TEI, PCM, BRW, NZF, EMD, KYN, IGD, TMUS, DAL, LLNW, MELI, OXLC, FSD, KMI, CG, PANW, PCI, TWTR, CHGG, ALLE, HLT, MOMO, KHC, HPE, AA, RA, NBRV, SPCE, EOLS, EAF, YETI, ORTX, MRNA, BYND, CTVA, WORK, BKLN, DIM, DOO, EFA, EWJ, FHLC, FTA, FV, GDX, IEFA, IFV, IJJ, IYR, PTNQ, QQEW, SCHP, SLV, SPHD, VGIT, VNQI, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLV, XOP,

AGG, FDN, USMV, FTCS, DXCM, BABA, FVD, FNX, FTEC, SDY, MAS, SHW, BRK.B, GLD, T, USCR, MO, INTC, FBT, FDIS, IVW, VERU, TJX, IGSB, FPE, FTC, IGE, USIG, VGSH, ATVI, WMT, NHF, DFS, PM, PSF, JD, ZM, BND, FXZ, GOVT, IAU, LMBS, SHV, SHY, CB, AMGN, IVZ, AMAT, AJG, BAX, BIIB, SCHW, CLX, CTSH, CREE, LLY, GSK, GS, JCI, MDT, MSI, NEM, NKE, NOC, NVS, PFE, QCOM, TROW, WM, DMO, NXPI, EDF, MPC, TDOC, NTLA, ROKU, STNE, ALC, PLTR, BSV, DBA, FGD, PCY, TAN, VCSH, VGT, XLB, XLU, AKAM, ALL, ABC, AON, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BIDU, CX, CRL, CINF, CTAS, C, CBSH, ED, DB, D, DOV, EA, EMR, EXPD, FHN, FISV, PWFL, INFY, K, LAD, MDC, MLM, MET, MUFG, NWL, NOK, NUAN, OXY, PPL, PNW, PGR, PRU, PEG, RPM, RJF, REGN, RSG, SRE, SONY, SU, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TSCO, GROW, VFC, VOD, WDC, WMB, WIT, TEI, PCM, BRW, NZF, EMD, KYN, IGD, TMUS, DAL, LLNW, MELI, OXLC, FSD, KMI, CG, PANW, PCI, TWTR, CHGG, ALLE, HLT, MOMO, KHC, HPE, AA, RA, NBRV, SPCE, EOLS, EAF, YETI, ORTX, MRNA, BYND, CTVA, WORK, BKLN, DIM, DOO, EFA, EWJ, FHLC, FTA, FV, GDX, IEFA, IFV, IJJ, IYR, PTNQ, QQEW, SCHP, SLV, SPHD, VGIT, VNQI, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLV, XOP, Sold Out: FLIR, SAVA, FXN, IGM, PTH, YY, PXD, GLDM, IYG, JPST, FIW, FBND, IAC, EQH, MBB, VER, BUD, NX, RHI, RGEN, PKG, LEN, HFC, FLR, SURF, IRR, CLM, MNKD, PGX, RIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, , Cassava Sciences Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc owns 879 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kestra+private+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 764,628 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,229 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 150,351 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 653,545 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% Facebook Inc (FB) - 69,246 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.761400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 246,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 245,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 110,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 228,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.023400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 90,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 216,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 102.36%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 82,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 47.96%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 328.27%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $349.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 481.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $89.72, with an estimated average price of $53.34.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $356.53 and $405.63, with an estimated average price of $381.67.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $141.18 and $170.57, with an estimated average price of $156.14.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 73.35%. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 21,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.25%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 32,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 33.34%. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $241.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 17,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.39%. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 69,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 84.69%. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $515.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO by 39.05%. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $99.242500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 20,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.