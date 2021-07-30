Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

New Purchases: PEJ, ESGV, VGK, VUG,

PEJ, ESGV, VGK, VUG, Added Positions: VOO, VEA, VB, VWO, VO, SOXX, DBC, QQQ, ARKK, CLOU,

VOO, VEA, VB, VWO, VO, SOXX, DBC, QQQ, ARKK, CLOU, Reduced Positions: SCHA, VNQ, SCHF, SCHE, SCHM, EFA, IBB, VYM,

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emery+howard+portfolio+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 421,363 shares, 26.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,843,653 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 138,879 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.60% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 226,964 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 109,027 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 138,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.