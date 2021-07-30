Logo
Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emery+howard+portfolio+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 421,363 shares, 26.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,843,653 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 138,879 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.60%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 226,964 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 109,027 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 138,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.. Also check out:

