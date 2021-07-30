Highland Capital Management, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Regions Financial Corp

New Purchases: VONV, DLR, AAP, BDX, ABNB, ROKU, BURL, NI, FLT, SAM, VMW, SIX, LNG, NVCR, OGN, UPST, ATUS, WYNN, MDY, VYM, NRZ, 6CL0, DG, PM, ENB, AMRX,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Regions Financial Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Highland Capital Management, Llc owns 328 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 349,758 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 522,737 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 91,771 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,670 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 224,755 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 100,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $154.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 41,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $255.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $428.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.33%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2704.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 124.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 176,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $429.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 2420.00%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 327,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 126.58%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 103,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $129.46 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $136.93.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26.