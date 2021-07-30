Highland Capital Management, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Regions Financial Corp

- New Purchases: VONV, DLR, AAP, BDX, ABNB, ROKU, BURL, NI, FLT, SAM, VMW, SIX, LNG, NVCR, OGN, UPST, ATUS, WYNN, MDY, VYM, NRZ, 6CL0, DG, PM, ENB, AMRX,
- Added Positions: GOOG, XOM, COST, CAT, CARR, GLPI, BXP, HCA, NVDA, IWF, QRVO, AXON, NOW, AVGO, CRWD, CVX, RSP, CSX, FIS, EPP, IWB, DOW, OUSA, SLV, SPLV, VYMI, XLE, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, RF, IWD, IJH, AMP, CI, BMY, LEN, IJR, MRK, MSFT, VTI, ADS, UNH, TMO, SPLK, VBR, TWLO, EFA, IEFA, AAPL, AIG, VBK, VOE, IEMG, IVV, VEA, GOOGL, JPM, PEP, VO, VSS, VWO, SHW, TSLA, AMZN, BAC, C, MDT, PFE, CRM, V, FB, VOT, ADP, BA, CMCSA, EA, FDX, FCX, GS, HD, JNJ, MDLZ, NKE, PHG, PG, QCOM, VZ, ABBV, PYPL, SQ, IEUR, VB, CB, T, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, AEP, AXP, AMGN, TFC, BLK, CVS, CME, GLW, CMI, DUK, EMN, ETN, EL, EXC, NEE, LHX, HON, HUM, LH, LVS, MU, NDAQ, NSC, NUE, OLN, ORCL, LIN, PHM, WRK, SWKS, SONY, SBUX, SYY, TGT, TXN, UAL, USB, RTX, WMT, WBA, ANTM, WFC, XLNX, MA, JAZZ, LYB, GM, HZNP, HLT, CFG, HPE, DOCU, IWM, IWP, QQQ, SPY, VIG, PLD, IVZ, ADSK, CSCO, CPA, INGR, DE, LLY, FMC, F, GIS, GILD, INTC, JLL, LNC, MRO, MCD, SPGI, MCO, NFLX, NBIX, NEM, NOC, OXY, BKNG, STM, SLB, TER, VRTX, ET, PODD, NXPI, SYF, FTV, ZS, IQ, DELL, NET, ACWI, EEM, IVW, IWN, SCHB, VNQ, XLF,
- Sold Out: USFD, THG, WY, D, UBER, MTZ, AON, VRT, W, HOLX, ABMD, LULU, PINS, DT, SLM, SGEN, ZNGA, CTVA, ZM, OTIS, SCZ, MUR, ICF, VAR, DWM, FREL, XLY, TRV, GD, TOL, VTRS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 349,758 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 522,737 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 91,771 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,670 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 224,755 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 100,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $154.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 41,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $255.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $428.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.33%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2704.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 124.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 176,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $429.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 2420.00%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 327,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 126.58%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 103,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.Sold Out: The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $129.46 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $136.93.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26.
