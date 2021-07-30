Highland Capital Management, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Regions Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Highland Capital Management, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Regions Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Highland Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Regions Financial Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Highland Capital Management, Llc owns 328 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 349,758 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 522,737 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 91,771 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,670 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 224,755 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 100,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $154.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 41,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $255.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $428.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.33%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2704.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 124.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 176,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $429.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 2420.00%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 327,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 126.58%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 103,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.

Sold Out: The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $129.46 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $136.93.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider