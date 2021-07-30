Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC Buys Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Cohen & Steers Inc, LKQ Corp, Sells Chubb, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Carter Bankshares Inc

- New Purchases: PB, LKQ, MU, PRTA, ANAB, NUVB,
- Added Positions: CNS, UMPQ, ADI, MRK, JNJ, MGA, CHKP, FCCO, USB, SUI, RVSB, CERN, RBNC, MTB, JBSS, GD, SLV,
- Reduced Positions: CB, GPK, CARE, UNF, CFG, SCHW, AXS, CCB, CEF, BRK.B, LH, PNFP, KSU, MMI, FFIV, LAMR, AAPL, WY, MUFG, MRNA, C,
- Sold Out: SNV, CLF, PHO, AEF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 213,811 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 362,751 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 144,403 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Polaris Inc (PII) - 167,950 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 211,803 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 170,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 160,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.15 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Inc by 85.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $82.09, with an estimated average price of $71.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 255,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 64.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.47 and $19.38, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 844,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 113,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 260,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Community Corp (FCCO)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Community Corp by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 196,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 151.05%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $42.77 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $46.98.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.Sold Out: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23.Sold Out: ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, INC. (AEF)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, INC.. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $9.18, with an estimated average price of $8.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC.
1. Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
