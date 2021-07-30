Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC Buys Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Cohen & Steers Inc, LKQ Corp, Sells Chubb, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Carter Bankshares Inc

New Purchases: PB, LKQ, MU, PRTA, ANAB, NUVB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Cohen & Steers Inc, LKQ Corp, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Analog Devices Inc, sells Chubb, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Carter Bankshares Inc, UniFirst Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $537 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 213,811 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 362,751 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 144,403 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Polaris Inc (PII) - 167,950 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 211,803 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 170,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 160,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.15 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Inc by 85.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $82.09, with an estimated average price of $71.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 255,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 64.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.47 and $19.38, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 844,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 113,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 260,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Community Corp by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 196,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 151.05%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $42.77 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $46.98.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, INC.. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $9.18, with an estimated average price of $8.8.