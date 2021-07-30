Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Facebook Inc, AbbVie Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Anthem Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Facebook Inc, AbbVie Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Anthem Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Distillate Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, AbbVie Inc, Apple Inc, Comcast Corp, Cigna Corp, sells Walmart Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Anthem Inc, Target Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Distillate Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Distillate Capital Partners LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Distillate Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/distillate+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Distillate Capital Partners LLC
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,533 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,257 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,800 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 69,152 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,953 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 22,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 69,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 54,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 103,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $229.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 17,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $371.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $574.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.71 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $51.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 55,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $180.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.



Here is the complete portfolio of Distillate Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Distillate Capital Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Distillate Capital Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Distillate Capital Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Distillate Capital Partners LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider