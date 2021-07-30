Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Facebook Inc, AbbVie Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Anthem Inc

- New Purchases: FB, ABBV, AAPL, CMCSA, CI, LMT, FANG, MCO, FIS, AON, LB, AJG, MU, LKQ, IFF, AKAM, STZ, XPO, CBRE, TER, CERN, ROST, GPN, HZNP, SNA, FFIV, AEM,
- Added Positions: JNJ, REGN, GDDY, ALXN, CL, BRO, ATVI, CLX, DG, GWW, ANET, TMO, CTSH, FLT, BDX, CHD, PPG, CHRW, MMC, HON, BLK, PCAR, IR, NTAP, NDAQ, KMB, CSX, ITW, QRVO, TROW, SWK, CTXS, EMN, SJM, NOC, ORLY, FBHS, PG, VMW, EXPD, UNP, ACN, GOOGL, CME, CMI, CE, AAP, MCK, MMM, TXN, PH, TSN, SWKS, ETN, PM, HCA, NTES, OTEX, BIDU, WB, DOOO, VIPS, GIB, SSRM, KL, BTG, WPM, MGA,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, URI, CSCO, HD, BIIB, LH, LRCX, LOW, UNH, KLAC, ORCL, GD, AMGN, BABA,
- Sold Out: WMT, AMAT, ANTM, TGT, NSC, CDW, WM, ZBRA, TSCO, ADI, GPC, TEL, PAYX, DLTR, HSY, ROK, AME, RSG, VTRS, MXIM, ALLE, VST, HSIC, PKG, NDSN, BAH, INFY, YY, CSAN, ATHM,
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,533 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,257 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,800 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 69,152 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,953 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 22,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 69,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 54,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 103,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $229.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 17,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $371.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $574.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.71 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $51.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 55,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $180.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.
Here is the complete portfolio of Distillate Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:
