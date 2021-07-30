Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Buys M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, BlackRock Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, 3M Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: MDC, MS,
- Added Positions: NXST, BLK, UNH, ABT, LRCX, GS, AVGO, ICE, QRVO, HD, CVS, PLD, MSM, LMT, GD, ABBV, AMGN, KR, SBUX, STE, DLR, CARR, DOX, CDW, GPN, TMO, MRK, TROW, THO, EPD, MCK, DBX,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, VRTX, ODFL, FIVE, AAPL, WHR,
- Sold Out: MMM,
These are the top 5 holdings of GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 5,114 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 16,251 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 16,321 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 23,759 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,793 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio.
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $57.35. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 12,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 158.22%. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $867.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $119.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 49.41%. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $189.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $128.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.
