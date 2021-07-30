ARGA Investment Management, LP Buys Melco Resorts and Entertainment, II-VI Inc, Burford Capital, Sells Nutrien, Canadian Natural Resources, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ARGA Investment Management, LP Buys Melco Resorts and Entertainment, II-VI Inc, Burford Capital, Sells Nutrien, Canadian Natural Resources, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stamford, CT, based Investment company ARGA Investment Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Melco Resorts and Entertainment, II-VI Inc, Burford Capital, McKesson Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Nutrien, Canadian Natural Resources, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARGA Investment Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, ARGA Investment Management, LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARGA Investment Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arga+investment+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARGA Investment Management, LP
  1. Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 2,498,837 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  2. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 2,505,855 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  3. Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 7,426,574 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.88%
  4. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 3,295,598 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.82%
  5. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 9,150,681 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.23%
New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 64,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 178,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $74.2, with an estimated average price of $69.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 52.88%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 7,426,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $203.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: POSCO (PKX)

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in POSCO by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.58 and $91.78, with an estimated average price of $78.94. The stock is now traded at around $78.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 166.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARGA Investment Management, LP. Also check out:

1. ARGA Investment Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARGA Investment Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARGA Investment Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARGA Investment Management, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider