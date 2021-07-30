ARGA Investment Management, LP Buys Melco Resorts and Entertainment, II-VI Inc, Burford Capital, Sells Nutrien, Canadian Natural Resources, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc

- New Purchases: IIVI, BUR, LLY, RDY,
- Added Positions: MLCO, UBS, MCK, BABA, PKX, SKM, GILD, RNR, CMCSA, DLTR, SABR, MU, ABT, SAVE,
- Reduced Positions: NTR, CNQ, KLIC, CTSH, PBR, WB, SU, MOMO, MCHI, WFC, EEM, MHK, C, IPG, COF, IVZ, MAN,
- Sold Out: MOS, BAC, BIIB, JD,
- Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 2,498,837 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 2,505,855 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 7,426,574 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.88%
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 3,295,598 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.82%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 9,150,681 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.23%
ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 64,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)
ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 178,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)
ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $74.2, with an estimated average price of $69.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 52.88%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 7,426,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $203.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: POSCO (PKX)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in POSCO by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.58 and $91.78, with an estimated average price of $78.94. The stock is now traded at around $78.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 166.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.
