Brown University Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, ATAI Life Sciences NV

For the details of Brown University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Brown University
- Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 35,386,965 shares, 75.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 7,374,526 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 541,096 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio.
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 381,759 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.
- ATAI Life Sciences NV (ATAI) - 390,000 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
Brown University initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 75.52%. The holding were 35,386,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ATAI Life Sciences NV (ATAI)
Brown University initiated holding in ATAI Life Sciences NV. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 390,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Brown University. Also check out:
1. Brown University's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown University's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown University's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown University keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment