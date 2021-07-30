Brown University Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, ATAI Life Sciences NV

New Purchases: OWL, ATAI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, ATAI Life Sciences NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown University. As of 2021Q2, Brown University owns 6 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 35,386,965 shares, 75.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 7,374,526 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 541,096 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 381,759 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. ATAI Life Sciences NV (ATAI) - 390,000 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Brown University initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 75.52%. The holding were 35,386,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown University initiated holding in ATAI Life Sciences NV. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 390,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.