Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc Buys Cameco Corp, Genius Sports, Broadcom Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Netflix Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cameco Corp, Genius Sports, Broadcom Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, 3M Co, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc owns 1094 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exchange+traded+concepts%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 871,717 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 1,233,415 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 880,215 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 893,860 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 1,169,140 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.70%

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 639,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 151,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $626.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $236.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $102.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 46,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $242.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 86.89%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,123,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 14867.36%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $485.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 392,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 736.75%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 139,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 171.23%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 77,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 149,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35.