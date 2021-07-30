Rathbone Brothers plc Buys DexCom Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells Nike Inc, RingCentral Inc, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: MNST, SBNY, PANW, PICB, MRVL, CRWD, WMS, FEUZ, LYV, DAVA, BK, FPA, FJP, COIN, WISH, FDX, BAH, COOP, TECK, LPX, MCRO, NVO, SBGI, VIAC, OGN, OTLY, PATH, TSCO, CPUH, PSTH, XPEV, PPTA, 6S3, ERO, ERO, CARG, ALXN, RARE, LKQ,

MNST, SBNY, PANW, PICB, MRVL, CRWD, WMS, FEUZ, LYV, DAVA, BK, FPA, FJP, COIN, WISH, FDX, BAH, COOP, TECK, LPX, MCRO, NVO, SBGI, VIAC, OGN, OTLY, PATH, TSCO, CPUH, PSTH, XPEV, PPTA, 6S3, ERO, ERO, CARG, ALXN, RARE, LKQ, Added Positions: DXCM, ISRG, MS, COST, MSFT, TSM, ABT, JPM, CME, TMO, V, BRK.B, BR, APH, FIS, WCN, AMZN, PHM, KO, FCX, BCC, GOOGL, CHGG, BAC, HON, BDX, EW, BKNG, TREX, MA, VRSK, YUMC, MO, AAPL, CLX, SHOP, OTIS, SPYX, AMGN, ANSS, ADSK, CDNS, C, EL, WEC, ULTA, FB, HASI, ECL, INTU, PG, FRC, COO, FMC, NEE, JNJ, SPGI, NTRS, PEP, SYY, USB, GDDY, AQUA, GH, EWJ, AOS, ATVI, BMI, BLL, GIB, EQIX, LFUS, LMT, MRK, MCHP, TTWO, AXON, UNP, VZ, DIS, DG, PSLV, XYL, BABA, SQ, TWLO, BYND, UBER, GLD, IWM, RJA, TIP, VONG, VTWO, MMM, T, AMD, BLK, CCJ, CAT, DOV, EA, LLY, FAST, F, GILD, GS, ILMN, SBUX, TTEK, TRMB, WM, WAT, ZBRA, QRTEA, FSLR, SQM, MXL, ABBV, TRHC, PTON, CARR, DKNG, U, PLTR, ACWV, IGSB, DWX, FTSM, HYLS, IBND, IWP, LMBS, SUSB, SUSC, VCIT, VOO, VTI, VWO, XME,

DXCM, ISRG, MS, COST, MSFT, TSM, ABT, JPM, CME, TMO, V, BRK.B, BR, APH, FIS, WCN, AMZN, PHM, KO, FCX, BCC, GOOGL, CHGG, BAC, HON, BDX, EW, BKNG, TREX, MA, VRSK, YUMC, MO, AAPL, CLX, SHOP, OTIS, SPYX, AMGN, ANSS, ADSK, CDNS, C, EL, WEC, ULTA, FB, HASI, ECL, INTU, PG, FRC, COO, FMC, NEE, JNJ, SPGI, NTRS, PEP, SYY, USB, GDDY, AQUA, GH, EWJ, AOS, ATVI, BMI, BLL, GIB, EQIX, LFUS, LMT, MRK, MCHP, TTWO, AXON, UNP, VZ, DIS, DG, PSLV, XYL, BABA, SQ, TWLO, BYND, UBER, GLD, IWM, RJA, TIP, VONG, VTWO, MMM, T, AMD, BLK, CCJ, CAT, DOV, EA, LLY, FAST, F, GILD, GS, ILMN, SBUX, TTEK, TRMB, WM, WAT, ZBRA, QRTEA, FSLR, SQM, MXL, ABBV, TRHC, PTON, CARR, DKNG, U, PLTR, ACWV, IGSB, DWX, FTSM, HYLS, IBND, IWP, LMBS, SUSB, SUSC, VCIT, VOO, VTI, VWO, XME, Reduced Positions: NKE, NFLX, JKHY, PTC, QCOM, SPY, TSLA, HD, SLB, MDLZ, INTC, IXN, SE, XOM, PFE, GNRC, DFS, BCE, NIO, EEM, EPP, EWU, EZU, DVY, BSV, BND, ZM, PM, BKR, TTD, KHC, CARA, KDP, YUM, PFF, WPS, VXF, VT, VNQ, VHT, VGK, SUSA, SKYY, QQQ, FEM, IXJ, IXC, IWB, IOO, IJH, GII, GDX, FXI, FNX, DEO, NVS, NEM, VTRS, MCO, MCD, MMC, KMB, SJM, IBM, HPQ, PPG, DE, CCK, GLW, CPRT, CL, CSCO, BMY, BLFS, AMAT, WAB, AWK, MELI, BX, UTF, L, AMT, WFC, WBA, WMT, SRNE, UNH, UL, TD, TRI, TXN, TGT, SLF, SYK, CRM,

NKE, NFLX, JKHY, PTC, QCOM, SPY, TSLA, HD, SLB, MDLZ, INTC, IXN, SE, XOM, PFE, GNRC, DFS, BCE, NIO, EEM, EPP, EWU, EZU, DVY, BSV, BND, ZM, PM, BKR, TTD, KHC, CARA, KDP, YUM, PFF, WPS, VXF, VT, VNQ, VHT, VGK, SUSA, SKYY, QQQ, FEM, IXJ, IXC, IWB, IOO, IJH, GII, GDX, FXI, FNX, DEO, NVS, NEM, VTRS, MCO, MCD, MMC, KMB, SJM, IBM, HPQ, PPG, DE, CCK, GLW, CPRT, CL, CSCO, BMY, BLFS, AMAT, WAB, AWK, MELI, BX, UTF, L, AMT, WFC, WBA, WMT, SRNE, UNH, UL, TD, TRI, TXN, TGT, SLF, SYK, CRM, Sold Out: RNG, GWPH, CTSH, HMSY, BNDX, CMI, GSK, MSTR, SA, 9MIB, AGG,

Liverpool, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DexCom Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Signature Bank, Morgan Stanley, sells Nike Inc, RingCentral Inc, Netflix Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, PTC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rathbone Brothers plc. As of 2021Q2, Rathbone Brothers plc owns 423 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rathbone Brothers plc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rathbone+brothers+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 2,159,362 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,854,415 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 121,949 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 120,817 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 796,625 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 829,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $226.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 256,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $399.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 135,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 273,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 251.35%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $515.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 276,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 443.45%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $991.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 101,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 437.51%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 328,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 160.62%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 257,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $212.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 363,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $540.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 135,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.