Rathbone Brothers plc Buys DexCom Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells Nike Inc, RingCentral Inc, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: MNST, SBNY, PANW, PICB, MRVL, CRWD, WMS, FEUZ, LYV, DAVA, BK, FPA, FJP, COIN, WISH, FDX, BAH, COOP, TECK, LPX, MCRO, NVO, SBGI, VIAC, OGN, OTLY, PATH, TSCO, CPUH, PSTH, XPEV, PPTA, 6S3, ERO, ERO, CARG, ALXN, RARE, LKQ,
- Added Positions: DXCM, ISRG, MS, COST, MSFT, TSM, ABT, JPM, CME, TMO, V, BRK.B, BR, APH, FIS, WCN, AMZN, PHM, KO, FCX, BCC, GOOGL, CHGG, BAC, HON, BDX, EW, BKNG, TREX, MA, VRSK, YUMC, MO, AAPL, CLX, SHOP, OTIS, SPYX, AMGN, ANSS, ADSK, CDNS, C, EL, WEC, ULTA, FB, HASI, ECL, INTU, PG, FRC, COO, FMC, NEE, JNJ, SPGI, NTRS, PEP, SYY, USB, GDDY, AQUA, GH, EWJ, AOS, ATVI, BMI, BLL, GIB, EQIX, LFUS, LMT, MRK, MCHP, TTWO, AXON, UNP, VZ, DIS, DG, PSLV, XYL, BABA, SQ, TWLO, BYND, UBER, GLD, IWM, RJA, TIP, VONG, VTWO, MMM, T, AMD, BLK, CCJ, CAT, DOV, EA, LLY, FAST, F, GILD, GS, ILMN, SBUX, TTEK, TRMB, WM, WAT, ZBRA, QRTEA, FSLR, SQM, MXL, ABBV, TRHC, PTON, CARR, DKNG, U, PLTR, ACWV, IGSB, DWX, FTSM, HYLS, IBND, IWP, LMBS, SUSB, SUSC, VCIT, VOO, VTI, VWO, XME,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, NFLX, JKHY, PTC, QCOM, SPY, TSLA, HD, SLB, MDLZ, INTC, IXN, SE, XOM, PFE, GNRC, DFS, BCE, NIO, EEM, EPP, EWU, EZU, DVY, BSV, BND, ZM, PM, BKR, TTD, KHC, CARA, KDP, YUM, PFF, WPS, VXF, VT, VNQ, VHT, VGK, SUSA, SKYY, QQQ, FEM, IXJ, IXC, IWB, IOO, IJH, GII, GDX, FXI, FNX, DEO, NVS, NEM, VTRS, MCO, MCD, MMC, KMB, SJM, IBM, HPQ, PPG, DE, CCK, GLW, CPRT, CL, CSCO, BMY, BLFS, AMAT, WAB, AWK, MELI, BX, UTF, L, AMT, WFC, WBA, WMT, SRNE, UNH, UL, TD, TRI, TXN, TGT, SLF, SYK, CRM,
- Sold Out: RNG, GWPH, CTSH, HMSY, BNDX, CMI, GSK, MSTR, SA, 9MIB, AGG,
For the details of Rathbone Brothers plc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rathbone+brothers+plc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rathbone Brothers plc
- Visa Inc (V) - 2,159,362 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,854,415 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 121,949 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 120,817 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 796,625 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 829,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $226.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 256,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $399.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 135,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB)
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 273,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 251.35%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $515.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 276,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 443.45%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $991.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 101,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 437.51%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 328,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 160.62%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 257,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $212.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 363,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $540.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 135,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rathbone Brothers plc. Also check out:
1. Rathbone Brothers plc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rathbone Brothers plc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rathbone Brothers plc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rathbone Brothers plc keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment