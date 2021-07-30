Logo
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadent+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 146,429 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 94,225 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
  3. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 105,245 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2395.14%
  4. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) - 36,448 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 73,080 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 41,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.67 and $105.71, with an estimated average price of $105.68. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 28,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $418900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 86,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2395.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 105,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 103.10%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 57,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 175.95%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 74.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.6.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Sold Out: Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Resource Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.25.

Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
