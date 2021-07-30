Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services

New Purchases: IAI, CLTL, BRK.A, FTGC, CRSP, TWST, AMD, CLF, QLD, XTN, OLN, SSTI, HNDL, RIO, IBMK, MSB, BRO, POOL, COP, BW, REI, MARK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 146,429 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 94,225 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 105,245 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2395.14% iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) - 36,448 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 73,080 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 41,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.67 and $105.71, with an estimated average price of $105.68. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 28,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $418900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 86,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2395.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 105,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 103.10%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 57,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 175.95%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 74.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.6.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Resource Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.25.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.