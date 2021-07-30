Asio Capital, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Apple Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

- New Purchases: GSST, EOG, DISCA, CHWY, CLF, VALE, JPST, CTBI, RIO, EQT, GSEW, CHDN, USB, LLY, AMZN, SBUX, CSX, SHW, VNQ, TPHS, IVV, IGM, GBIL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, FNDF, XOM, DB, WMB, BA, MMM, VCSH, MU, KHC, SCCO, DOCU, BABA, REGN, NVDA, BAC, MRK, FB, SWKS, UBER, ABBV, CRM, IJR, V, XBI, JPM, ADBE, IBB, TSCO, GS, DECK, PYPL, PANW, MSFT, UNP, LMT, WFC, ANTM, UNH, VV, GOOG, CVS, HCA, DOW, DKNG, LEN, LH, SNV, MS, EPD, LOW, DIS, PG, PEP, CFG, VB, FDX, KEY, HD,
- Reduced Positions: TTWO, AVGO, JNJ, SYF, RTX, GD, VZ, GPN, MDT, COF, BMY, LHX, MMC, ET,
- Sold Out: WMT, ULTA, RDS.B, ATCO, T, CBOE, CEQP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Asio Capital, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,053 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.00%
- Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) - 221,545 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 112,605 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 76,184 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,975 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 221,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 29,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 78,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 90,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 67,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 126.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 100,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 79.87%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 120,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 65,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 163,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 82,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62.Sold Out: Atlas Corp (ATCO)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.88.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42.
