Asio Capital, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Apple Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

GSST, EOG, DISCA, CHWY, CLF, VALE, JPST, CTBI, RIO, EQT, GSEW, CHDN, USB, LLY, AMZN, SBUX, CSX, SHW, VNQ, TPHS, IVV, IGM, GBIL, Added Positions: AAPL, FNDF, XOM, DB, WMB, BA, MMM, VCSH, MU, KHC, SCCO, DOCU, BABA, REGN, NVDA, BAC, MRK, FB, SWKS, UBER, ABBV, CRM, IJR, V, XBI, JPM, ADBE, IBB, TSCO, GS, DECK, PYPL, PANW, MSFT, UNP, LMT, WFC, ANTM, UNH, VV, GOOG, CVS, HCA, DOW, DKNG, LEN, LH, SNV, MS, EPD, LOW, DIS, PG, PEP, CFG, VB, FDX, KEY, HD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Apple Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Discovery Inc, Chewy Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Atlas Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asio Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Asio Capital, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,053 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.00% Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) - 221,545 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 112,605 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 76,184 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,975 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 221,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 29,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 78,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 90,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 67,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 126.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 100,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 79.87%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 120,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 65,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 163,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 82,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42.