Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Buys Alcoa Corp, AbbVie Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells , Unilever PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Eads & Heald Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Alcoa Corp, AbbVie Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Cintas Corp, sells , Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q2, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel owns 137 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eads+%26+heald+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,416 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 960 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 6,425 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 11,779 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 7,841 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 25,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $99.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 121.34%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $180.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 32.12%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $394.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL. Also check out:

1. EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL's Undervalued Stocks
2. EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider