Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Buys Alcoa Corp, AbbVie Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells , Unilever PLC

New Purchases: AA, CCK,

ABBV, ATVI, TSCO, SNA, CTAS, LRCX, CLX, XOM, LMT, STZ, SHW, C, VZ, TFC, ADM, VMC, MTD, GILD, FDS, D, DLTR, BMY, AKAM, KRO, IBM, PFE, GL, VLO, COP, Reduced Positions: PYPL, KMB, INTU, GOOGL, EXPD, GOOG, AMZN, ORCL, IDXX, FB, UPS, MSFT, AAPL, AMD, DHI, AVY, EW, DHR, LOW, T, AXP, V, TXN, APH, ADI, EMR, LLY, NKE, NVDA, DOV, SYK, JPM, BA, ITW, CVS, UNH, GWW, HD, CSL, AFL, CL, DE, RTX, AMGN, CHKP, CRM, CAT, GIS, GPC, MDT, NFLX, HON, EOG, FITB, GGG, MA, WBA, ITT, MKC, DCI, SYY, DUK, PFG, MHK,

Investment company Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Current Portfolio ) buys Alcoa Corp, AbbVie Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Cintas Corp, sells , Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q2, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel owns 137 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,416 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 960 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 6,425 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 11,779 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 7,841 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 25,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $99.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 121.34%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $180.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 32.12%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $394.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.