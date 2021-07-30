Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc Buys Autodesk Inc, Gartner Inc, Splunk Inc

- New Purchases: ADSK, SPLK, AMZN, NKE,
- Added Positions: IT, CERN, WMB, JNJ, BP, NVS, FTNT, DD, WY, AZPN, CHRW, FFIV, CL,
- Reduced Positions: TRMB, NEM, ACN, UPS, XOM, JPM, PSX, ANSS, CSCO, KO, NEE, WBA,
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 350,775 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 199,557 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 269,098 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 111,318 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 69,516 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $321.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3327.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gartner Inc (IT)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 85.04%. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $264.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 64,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.
