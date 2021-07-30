Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc Buys Autodesk Inc, Gartner Inc, Splunk Inc

New Purchases: ADSK, SPLK, AMZN, NKE,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, Gartner Inc, Splunk Inc, Cerner Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 350,775 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 199,557 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Intel Corp (INTC) - 269,098 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 111,318 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 69,516 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $321.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3327.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 85.04%. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $264.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 64,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.