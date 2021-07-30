Logo
Investment Management Associates Inc Buys Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Dropbox Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Sells Invesco, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Patterson Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Investment Management Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Dropbox Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Ambev SA, Cardinal Health Inc, sells Invesco, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Patterson Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Management Associates Inc . As of 2021Q2, Investment Management Associates Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+management+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC
  1. DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 499,760 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
  2. Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 858,787 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
  3. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT) - 567,452 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 208,821 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
  5. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 51,309 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $3.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 502,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc by 332.56%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $170.89. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 44,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 85.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 170,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 392.98%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 208,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 88,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 223,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Sold Out: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC . Also check out:

1. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
