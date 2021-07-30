Investment Management Associates Inc Buys Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Dropbox Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Sells Invesco, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Patterson Inc

- New Purchases: ABEV, FB, VUG,
- Added Positions: DHIL, DBX, BSM, DXC, CAH, BTI, EPD, MO, VTRS, QCOM, QRTEA, MMP, SSNC, HII, EQNR, PFE, VZ, ABBV, CMCSA, PM, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: IVZ, MSFT, BRK.B, WFC, USB,
- Sold Out: JHG, PDCO, GILD, CSCO,
These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC
- DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 499,760 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
- Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 858,787 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT) - 567,452 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 208,821 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 51,309 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $3.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 502,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL)
Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc by 332.56%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $170.89. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 44,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 85.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 170,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)
Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 392.98%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 208,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 88,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 223,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)
Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $36.25.Sold Out: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.
