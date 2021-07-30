Investment Management Associates Inc Buys Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Dropbox Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Sells Invesco, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Patterson Inc

New Purchases: ABEV, FB, VUG,

ABEV, FB, VUG, Added Positions: DHIL, DBX, BSM, DXC, CAH, BTI, EPD, MO, VTRS, QCOM, QRTEA, MMP, SSNC, HII, EQNR, PFE, VZ, ABBV, CMCSA, PM, UNH,

DHIL, DBX, BSM, DXC, CAH, BTI, EPD, MO, VTRS, QCOM, QRTEA, MMP, SSNC, HII, EQNR, PFE, VZ, ABBV, CMCSA, PM, UNH, Reduced Positions: IVZ, MSFT, BRK.B, WFC, USB,

IVZ, MSFT, BRK.B, WFC, USB, Sold Out: JHG, PDCO, GILD, CSCO,

Investment company Investment Management Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Dropbox Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Ambev SA, Cardinal Health Inc, sells Invesco, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Patterson Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Management Associates Inc . As of 2021Q2, Investment Management Associates Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+management+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 499,760 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68% Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 858,787 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT) - 567,452 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 208,821 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 51,309 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $3.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 502,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc by 332.56%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $170.89. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 44,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 85.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 170,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 392.98%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 208,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 88,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 223,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.