Kendall Capital Management Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Sterling Bancorp, Brighthouse Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kendall Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Tegna Inc, Albertsons Inc, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Sterling Bancorp, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kendall Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Kendall Capital Management owns 149 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kendall Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kendall+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kendall Capital Management
  1. VSE Corp (VSEC) - 151,489 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 143,161 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.16%
  3. Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 60,603 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 22,702 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio.
  5. CDW Corp (CDW) - 26,015 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.12 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 110,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $136.85 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $148.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 53.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 143,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Polaris Inc (PII)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 90.18%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $45.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 108.95%. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 43,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kendall Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Kendall Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kendall Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kendall Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kendall Capital Management keeps buying
