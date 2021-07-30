Kendall Capital Management Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Sterling Bancorp, Brighthouse Financial Inc

New Purchases: TDTF, IWC, TGNA, ACI, DGX, HPQ, EVR, QCOM, HIBB, VCTR, HZO, PAG, EBS, FNDB, REYN, AZN, DOOR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Tegna Inc, Albertsons Inc, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Sterling Bancorp, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kendall Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Kendall Capital Management owns 149 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VSE Corp (VSEC) - 151,489 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 143,161 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.16% Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 60,603 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 22,702 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. CDW Corp (CDW) - 26,015 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.12 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 110,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $136.85 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $148.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 53.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 143,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 90.18%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $45.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 108.95%. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 43,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33.