Kendall Capital Management Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Sterling Bancorp, Brighthouse Financial Inc

- New Purchases: TDTF, IWC, TGNA, ACI, DGX, HPQ, EVR, QCOM, HIBB, VCTR, HZO, PAG, EBS, FNDB, REYN, AZN, DOOR,
- Added Positions: JPST, CSGS, PII, NXST, GLDM, REZ, MRK, GUNR, OMC, PRGS, CBOE, BMY, CACI, FHI, RCII, ORLY, AN, ABC, AAWW, WU, JAZZ, AMGN, TMHC, VZ, GPI, SFM, EQH, WWE, CVS, VTI, IJS,
- Reduced Positions: VSEC, GNRC, URI, BHF, MA, GOOGL, AES, WBA, LEA, PRAH, VLO, MGA, STX, UNM, HCA, CBRE, QSR, KLAC, IWF, ABBV, DTD, T, ARW, IBM, INTC, MSFT, MEDP, CMCSA, DAR, SPGI, ROP, SLM, KHC, AMCX, LYB, DHR, PENN, DLX, VST, WW, TAP, PFE, DELL, UNP, CADE, NVS, HOME, ABR, MET, BIIB, FIS, CSCO, WERN, UGI, ORCL, DFS, XOM, GPN, LNC, SYK,
- Sold Out: STAY, STL, BKNG, DAL, CVX, HBAN, GILD,
For the details of Kendall Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kendall+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kendall Capital Management
- VSE Corp (VSEC) - 151,489 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 143,161 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.16%
- Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 60,603 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 22,702 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio.
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 26,015 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.12 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 110,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $136.85 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $148.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 53.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 143,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Polaris Inc (PII)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 90.18%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $45.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 108.95%. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 43,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: Sterling Bancorp (STL)
Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33.
