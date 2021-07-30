Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys Diversey Holdings, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, HDFC Bank, Sells Ecolab Inc

- New Purchases: DSEY,
- Added Positions: BIO, HDB, DHR, GOOG, CME, FIS, AAPL, DIS, BDX, ACN, ADBE, ANSS, ALLE, APTV, DLTR, COO,
- Reduced Positions: FB, BABA, SCHW, SPGI, TSM, MA, ZTS, MMC, MTCH, WST,
- Sold Out: ECL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 106,486 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 3,501,282 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 928,087 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 522,643 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,746,735 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 4,499,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $571.17 and $649.04, with an estimated average price of $607.52. The stock is now traded at around $739.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 186,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 796,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.
