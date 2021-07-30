Logo
Allegiant Travel Company Schedules Sunseeker Investor Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled an investor call for Thursday, August 5 at 12:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the resumption of construction related to its Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor project. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site. We plan to file a transcript of the call with the SEC as soon as practicable after the completion of the event.

Allegiant_Logo.jpg

Construction on the project – an integrated destination resort in southwest Florida – was suspended by the company in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its outsized impact on the travel and hospitality industries. The resort will feature approximately 500 hotel rooms, more than 180 suites, 55,000 square-feet of meeting and conference space, 19 restaurants and bars, and retail outlets along a scenic harbor walk.

Located near the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), a base of operations for Allegiant Air, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will be the largest and most unique resort in the region. In addition to its service to Punta Gorda, Allegiant currently operates flights from nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – all within a two-hour drive of Charlotte Harbor. In total, Allegiant currently flies nearly 8 million leisure travelers in and out of Florida every year. This nexus between air transportation and hospitality will afford easy access to the resort location, while capitalizing on Allegiant's direct-to-customer sales model.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Media Inquiries: [email protected]
Investor Inquiries: Sherry Wilson: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA60739&sd=2021-07-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-schedules-sunseeker-investor-call-301345467.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA60739&Transmission_Id=202107301709PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA60739&DateId=20210730
