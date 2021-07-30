Allegiant Travel Company Schedules Sunseeker Investor Call

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled an investor call for Thursday, August 5 at 12:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the resumption of construction related to its Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor project. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site. We plan to file a transcript of the call with the SEC as soon as practicable after the completion of the event.

Construction on the project – an integrated destination resort in southwest Florida – was suspended by the company in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its outsized impact on the travel and hospitality industries. The resort will feature approximately 500 hotel rooms, more than 180 suites, 55,000 square-feet of meeting and conference space, 19 restaurants and bars, and retail outlets along a scenic harbor walk.

Located near the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), a base of operations for Allegiant Air, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will be the largest and most unique resort in the region. In addition to its service to Punta Gorda, Allegiant currently operates flights from nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – all within a two-hour drive of Charlotte Harbor. In total, Allegiant currently flies nearly 8 million leisure travelers in and out of Florida every year. This nexus between air transportation and hospitality will afford easy access to the resort location, while capitalizing on Allegiant's direct-to-customer sales model.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

