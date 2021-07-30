Logo
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC Buys International Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index, QuantumScape Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells KLA Corp, , Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index, QuantumScape Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AppLovin Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells KLA Corp, , Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares Gold Trust, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $546 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+point+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 177,425 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 338,618 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 506,138 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 181,147 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 216,800 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: International Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index (FID)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in International Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $18.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 732,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 209,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 56,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 111,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 320.43%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2704.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 194,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 340,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Sold Out: Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $4.85.

Reduced: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 54.95%. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $348.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC still held 5,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 49.91%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC still held 32,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC.

1. Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
