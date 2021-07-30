Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC Buys International Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index, QuantumScape Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells KLA Corp, , Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

New Purchases: FID, QS, APP, SHY, PAVE, CSCO, LDUR, NVDA, VDE, NMRK, VYMI, ELY, DEM, BNTX, ZS, COUP, NFLX, CLX, NAT,

FID, QS, APP, SHY, PAVE, CSCO, LDUR, NVDA, VDE, NMRK, VYMI, ELY, DEM, BNTX, ZS, COUP, NFLX, CLX, NAT, Added Positions: SPY, TIP, GOOG, VOO, VEA, AMLP, DVYE, IXC, IWN, EFA, VWO, AAPL, IWM, RWR, VTEB, PRMW, EEM, TDOC, HTBK, FB, AOK, SCHE, IEFA, IEMG, MSFT, VTV, AMZN, IVV, KMB, SCHF, AMJ, VCR, VBR, USMV, GOOGL, VTI, BKCC, TSLA, XBI, CVX, PYPL, BAC, VGT, TTD, JNJ, SPEM, ABBV, PFE, WMT, DIS,

SPY, TIP, GOOG, VOO, VEA, AMLP, DVYE, IXC, IWN, EFA, VWO, AAPL, IWM, RWR, VTEB, PRMW, EEM, TDOC, HTBK, FB, AOK, SCHE, IEFA, IEMG, MSFT, VTV, AMZN, IVV, KMB, SCHF, AMJ, VCR, VBR, USMV, GOOGL, VTI, BKCC, TSLA, XBI, CVX, PYPL, BAC, VGT, TTD, JNJ, SPEM, ABBV, PFE, WMT, DIS, Reduced Positions: KLAC, MUB, IWB, IAU, BND, BA, XLE, SE, NVCR, VNOM, WDAY, QCOM, LRCX, EHTH, CIBR, ORCL, CAT, ADBE,

KLAC, MUB, IWB, IAU, BND, BA, XLE, SE, NVCR, VNOM, WDAY, QCOM, LRCX, EHTH, CIBR, ORCL, CAT, ADBE, Sold Out: VAR, GSY, JPST, UBX,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index, QuantumScape Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AppLovin Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells KLA Corp, , Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares Gold Trust, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $546 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+point+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 177,425 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 338,618 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 506,138 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 181,147 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 216,800 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in International Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $18.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 732,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 209,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 56,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 111,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 320.43%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2704.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 194,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 340,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $4.85.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 54.95%. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $348.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC still held 5,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 49.91%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC still held 32,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.